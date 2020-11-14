CONSOL Vitality Is Going through Massive Hurdles (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Vitality (NYSE:CEIX) is likely one of the few remaining giant coal firms within the US. The corporate has managed to outlive in an business plagued with bankruptcies and dysfunction. Regardless of its tenacity, the corporate will doubtless discover it more and more tough to revenue within the dying coal business. CONSOL Vitality posted a internet lack of ($9.4 million) in Q3, which isn’t shocking given the difficulties going through the corporate.

Whereas CONSOL Vitality has been higher positioned than a lot of its friends, the corporate has nonetheless skilled main downward stress over the previous few years.

Knowledge by YCharts

The Coal Trade Is Collapsing

CONSOL Vitality has achieved an admirable job staying afloat within the collapsing coal business. Whereas a slew of opponents like Murray Vitality have filed for bankruptcy over the previous few years alone, CONSOL Vitality continues to hold on. The corporate has even managed to climate the storm in the course of the pandemic.

Sadly for CEIX, the technological and regulatory threats going through coal are insurmountable at this level. This places it in an extremely tough state of affairs. Greater than 50 US coal companies have gone bankrupt over the previous decade, which is gorgeous contemplating the truth that coal nonetheless represents a big proportion of the power combine. Even supposing coal continues to be closely used, the business is going through existential threats.

The panorama for coal seems to be extremely bleak given present technological and societal developments.

Supply: business.gov.au

CONSOL Vitality Is Going through Main Technological Threats

The key problem going through CONSOL Vitality is the rise of renewables. Renewable applied sciences like photo voltaic and wind proceed to enhance by way of cost-effectiveness and are actually even competing with low cost fossil fuels like coal in a rising variety of areas.

Photo voltaic PV, particularly, poses a major menace to CONSOL Vitality. Photo voltaic PV’s price curve has been declining at a constant price over the previous few many years. Massive-scale photo voltaic’s common levelized price of power (LCOE) now stands at simply $50/MWh, making it price aggressive and even cheaper than coal in lots of areas. Furthermore, photo voltaic PV continues to get cheaper at an alarming price.

CONSOL Vitality is performing comparatively effectively in comparison with its friends on the gross sales and quantity entrance. The corporate’s manufacturing at its Pennsylvania Mining Complicated got here in at 4.5 million tons in Q3, which represents a close to doubling over its Q2 numbers. The corporate can also be well-capitalized in lots of key markets, placing it able to scale up as coal demand rebounds within the close to time period.

Nonetheless, the corporate is unlikely to beat the final decline in coal demand. With utilities and energy firms beginning to gravitate in the direction of renewables, CONSOL Vitality finds itself in an business going through secular decline. To make issues worse, it’s going through an more and more strict regulatory atmosphere.

Massive-scale photo voltaic is now price aggressive with coal in a shocking variety of areas around the globe.

Supply: Duke Vitality

Regulatory Atmosphere

CONSOL Vitality is going through a frightening regulatory atmosphere. The push for clear power has reached all-time highs each on the governmental and societal ranges. A stricter regulatory atmosphere may have a big adverse impression on CONSOL Vitality given the truth that coal releases extra greenhouse gases than even different fossil fuels.

President Trump’s efforts to save lots of the coal business have achieved little to cease the business’s common decline. Furthermore, a Joe Biden presidency will doubtless accelerate the transition away from coal and in the direction of renewables. The convergence of more and more cost-effective renewables and more and more strict laws is prone to put an immense quantity of downward stress on CONSOL Vitality shifting ahead.

Conclusion

Whereas CONSOL Vitality decreased its whole prices in Q3 to $246.7 million from $323.9 million a yr earlier, this price decline was largely attributable to the corporate’s discount in working days and manufacturing quantity. Demand for coal will doubtless proceed to endure because the power panorama transitions in the direction of renewables.

Buyers ought to keep away from CONSOL Vitality even at its present market capitalization of ~$122 million. CEIX is on the forefront of an business that has no actual long-term path. Though CONSOL Vitality boasts a number of the greatest property within the business (the corporate ranks within the first quartile by way of product high quality), the corporate may have an extremely laborious time overcoming the quite a few challenges going through coal.

Disclosure: I/now we have no positions in any shares talked about, and no plans to provoke any positions throughout the subsequent 72 hours. I wrote this text myself, and it expresses my very own opinions. I’m not receiving compensation for it (apart from from Looking for Alpha). I’ve no enterprise relationship with any firm whose inventory is talked about on this article.