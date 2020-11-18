Congo’s Newest Ebola Outbreak Declared Completed

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo — The federal government on Wednesday declared the tip of the most recent Ebola epidemic within the Democratic Republic of Congo, closing the file on an outbreak within the northwestern province of Equateur that killed dozens over six months.

“I’m completely happy to solemnly declare the tip of the eleventh epidemic of the Ebola virus,” Well being Minister Eteni Longondo informed journalists.

The World Well being Group stated the most recent outbreak had killed 55 individuals amongst 119 confirmed and 11 possible circumstances since June 1.

Dr. Longondo’s announcement got here after the Democratic Republic of Congo crossed a threshold of 42 days with out a recorded case — double the interval that the lethal virus takes to incubate. As throughout a previous epidemic within the east of the nation, the widespread use of vaccinations, which have been administered to greater than 40,000 individuals, helped curb the illness, the W.H.O. stated.