CNN’s Cabrera and Leftist Professor Push Insane Conspiracy

On Saturday afternoon’s CNN Newsroom, host Ana Cabrera conspired with radical leftist Yale professor of historical past Timothy Snyder to spout insane conspiracy theories about President Trump. Cabrera proclaimed that she was “unsettled” by a tweet from Snyder wherein he claimed that Trump “has tried” a “coup d’état” and Snyder responded by crazily insisting that Trump is “going for it.”

Cabrera started the section by hyping Snyder’s e book, On Tyranny, wherein he in contrast Trump to Hitler and claimed that Trump will take over the U.S. authorities by a Reichstag Hearth type scheme. Snyder appears to be obsessive about making psychotic accusations in the direction of Trump, as he additionally informed Cabrera earlier this 12 months that U.S. Democracy is in a “precarious scenario” as a result of Trump nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Cabrera then requested Snyder what he sees “because the long-term injury proper now from Trump’s refusal and — and people round him to concede?” This arrange Snyder to make a collection of loopy claims, together with evaluating Mike Pompeo to authoritarians in China and Russia:

There are the nationwide safety penalties that start now and can proceed sooner or later, a few of them you’ve already mentioned in your present, all the disaster all over the world which the Biden crew needs to be knowledgeable about, will go on and worsen throughout the next two months. There’s additionally the nationwide safety drawback we’ll have and proceed to have with democracy, the little clip that you simply confirmed with Secretary Pompeo is an efficient instance of this. Mr. Pompeo is both participating in an illegitimate try and maintain Mr. Trump in energy or he’s joking about it. If he is participating, that’s principally the Chinese language method to democracy that it isn’t a factor. If he is joking about it, that is the Russian method to democracy, that — that it is a joke. Principally what we’re doing now is — is — is strengthening the hand of our foes.

The novel leftist then laughably attacked Trump supporters for not accepting the election outcomes:

Long run for america we’ve the issue {that a} massive lie, a very massive lie has been launched into the American society. We’ll be dealing for weeks, months, even perhaps years with the fact that tens of hundreds of thousands of Individuals will have been satisfied understandably by their president that one thing was amiss in this election. The issue with the large lie is that the large lie separates individuals, and to those that have religion within the lie and people who do not consider it, and it makes it very arduous to have nation, a society, it makes it very arduous to have a democracy. And the actual kind that the large lie takes is much more harmful I believe as a result of the shape it takes is that of a stab within the again, that we actually ought to have gained however we misplaced as a result of we have been betrayed. We have been betrayed by the Democrats, we have been betrayed by the media. And that strengthens this concept that some persons are not likely a part of the nation, some persons are merchants, some persons are cheaters. And if the opposite aspect are cheaters, meaning we’ve the precise to cheat the subsequent time. So these are the implications as I see them.

By no means thoughts that the Democrats spent all of Trump’s time period falsely claiming that Trump colluding with Russia price Hillary Clinton the 2016 election.

Cabrera expressed that she was “unsettled” by Snyder’s tweet, which impressed him to launch into his absurd conspiracy theories (click on “increase”):

CABRERA: You tweeted one thing that actually has unsettled me as I proceed to consider it this week. You wrote “What Donald Trump has tried to do has a reputation, coup d’état. Poorly organized thought it might sound, it’s not sure to fail. It have to be made to fail. Coups are defeated rapidly or by no means. Whereas they happen, we’re meant to look away, as many of us are doing. When they’re full, we’re powerless.” As you talked about, greater than 72 million individuals voted for Donald Trump, it’s the second highest well-liked vote whole ever. That’s after 4 years of him blowing up all the norms of this workplace and he has a strangle maintain on conservative and right-wing media. So is his technique working? Is the coup almost full? SNYDER: I do not — I don’t — I don’t suppose the coup is almost full. I imply, I believe crucial factor is to see it what it’s. I imply, Individuals have — have many abilities however sadly one of our abilities is sleepwalking. We — we tend to say, this is not actually occurring and this man could not actually be doing this and whether it is occurring, by some means the establishments or someone else goes to avoid wasting us. Look, he is going for it. He owes a billion {dollars} that he cannot repay, he’s going through legal investigations. Like most individuals of an authoritarian mindset he would prefer to die in his mattress, ideally a comfy mattress just like the White Home. He’s going to go for it. That doesn’t imply he’s going to succeed. However that does imply that whereas he is going for it, individuals should line up, the legal professionals should do the precise factor, individuals on the streets should do the precise factor, legislation enforcement has to do the precise factor. The departments contained in the authorities should do the precise factor, which suggests peacefully obeying the Structure till January twenty first. So if we simply look away, then we lose. We’ve got to take a look at it for what it’s and react appropriately.

Today CNN has extra in frequent with Infowars than a information community.

These conspiracy theories have been sponsored by Samsung and Mazda. Allow them to know here in the event you suppose they need to be sponsoring this content material.

Learn the complete November 14th transcript right here: