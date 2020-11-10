CNN’s Berman FREAKS: Congressional GOP Leaders Say ‘F No’ to Biden’s Name for Unity

Regardless of cautious, a number of, readings of Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell’s assertion [below] concerning President Trump’s challenges to the election outcomes, we had been unable to divine therein a single f-bomb. However CNN’s John Berman would purport to powers exceeding ours. On this morning’s New Day, Berman by some means noticed an f-word that we missed. Opening the present with an emotional assertion [see screencap] worthy of essentially the most partisan Democrat, Berman claimed that after Joe Biden referred to as for unity:

“The response from the outgoing president? No. The response from the administration? Hell no. The response from Republican leaders in Congress? F no.”

McConnell was the one Republican congressional chief that Berman talked about. Right here was McConnell’s assertion, as reported by CNN itself:

“In the US of America, all authorized ballots should be counted. Any unlawful ballots should not be counted. The method must be clear — or observable — by all sides, and the courts are right here to work by means of considerations. Our establishments are literally constructed for this. We’ve the system in place to contemplate considerations, and President Trump is 100% inside his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his authorized choices.”

Removed from a vulgar tirade attacking the validity of the election, McConnell supplied a mild-mannered, unobjectionable assertion. Can Berman or anybody else contradict McConnell when he says that authorized ballots must be counted, unlawful ballots shouldn’t, and President Trump has a proper to look into allegations of irregularities?

Right here was Berman’s response:

The response from the outgoing president? No. The response from the administration? Hell no. The response from Republican leaders in Congress? F no. It’s not that unity is not a precedence for them. Unity appears to be the enemy. It would harm the fund-raising. It would harm the bottom. It would harm the runoff elections in Georgia. American safety, democratic traditions, the ethical material of the nation? Meh. These can wait. Perhaps perpetually.

Camerota carried the anti-Trump torch that Berman had lit. After Berman dismissed as “bogus allegations” the assertions by the Trump group of voting irregularities, he questioned why Individuals ought to fear concerning the Trump administration attempting to “overturn the result of an election.” Camerota was solely too blissful to supply a solution:

“If you happen to’re somebody who likes proof, then it’s time to fear.”

Be aware that whereas Berman condemned Republicans for refusing to adapt to Biden’s request for unity, Berman himself hypocritically ignored Biden’s name to “put apart the . . . rhetoric that’s designed to demonize each other.” Berman’s remarks had been nothing lower than one lengthy, ugly try to demonize Republicans.

