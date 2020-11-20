CNN’s Avlon Claims Most Individuals Assist Liberal Insurance policies

On Friday’s New Day present on CNN, political analyst John Avlon tried to supply consolation meals for liberal viewers members as he devoted his “Actuality Test” phase to portraying liberal insurance policies as being standard regardless of the shut election outcomes.

Avlon picked up on questionable polling on points like unlawful immigration, gun management and environmental rules to painting liberalism as standard, and even tried to make use of presidential historical past trivia that turned out to be improper to additional put down President Donald Trump’s failure to win the favored vote.

After starting his commentary with the premise that Individuals are “truly much less divided” on points than the election outcomes would counsel, he then cited Pew Analysis polling to indicate most Individuals are sympathetic to unlawful immigrants who had been introduced into the nation by their dad and mom as youngsters:

Take immigration — one of the vital bitterly divisive concern of our time. In line with the 2020 Pew Analysis surveys, 74 p.c of Individuals assist authorized standing for immigrants introduced right here illegally as youngsters, often called “dreamers” or DACA recipients. Which may shock you to know {that a} majority of Republicans surveyed — 54 p.c — assist such a invoice.

He then cited polling suggesting that the majority Individuals need authorities to do extra in response to local weather change: “What about local weather change? Nicely, it seems in one other Pew survey that 65 p.c of Individuals suppose the authorities ought to do extra to fight local weather change. And a majority of Republicans assist insurance policies like harder restrictions on energy plant carbon emissions.”

He additionally cited discredited polling claiming that about 90 p.c of Individuals assist requiring background checks on all gun purchases regardless that efforts to enact such legal guidelines have by no means come near 90 p.c assist when voted on immediately by voters:

However what about tradition battle scorching button points like gun reform? Nicely, if you happen to get previous the absolutist rhetoric, you may discover that 92 p.c of Republicans favor stopping folks with psychological sicknesses from shopping for weapons — 82 p.c of Republicans favor making non-public gun gross sales at gun exhibits topic to background checks — 54 p.c of Republicans assist banning high-capacity ammunition magazines. And 50 p.c of Republicans even assist banning assault-style weapons.

Avlon did not spotlight any examples of most voters agreeing with the conservative place on any points.

Earlier within the phase, Avlon even mangled his presidential historical past trivia as he incorrectly claimed that President Trump is the one President who misplaced the favored vote twice: “However Biden gained large, and there is a cause past the rejection of Donald Trump, the one President to lose the favored vote twice…”

In truth, two Presidents — John Quincy Adams and Benjamin Harrison — misplaced the favored vote twice. Adams misplaced the favored vote to Andrew Jackson twice, and was voted out of workplace the second time in 1828. Equally, Harrison misplaced the favored vote to Grover Cleveland twice, and was voted out of workplace the second time in 1892.

