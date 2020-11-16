Claims of voter fraud are frequent. It’s the fraud that’s uncommon.

As a information story, it’s sensational and sometimes irresistible. The Brennan Heart for Justice on the New York College College of Legislation examined its enduring attraction in a 2007 report, observing that poll fraud has “the texture of a financial institution heist caper: roundly condemned however technically fascinating, and sufficiently lurid to seize and maintain headlines.”

The topic’s prevalence within the conservative information media, the place it’s handled as a extra widespread drawback than the info present, could assist clarify how Mr. Trump, a ravenous shopper of cable information, got here to be so fixated.

In actuality, elections officers throughout the nation, representing each events, said there was no evidence that fraud had performed any function in figuring out the election final result this yr. The commonest claims of voter fraud — stories of ballots forged by somebody voting twice, or by a lifeless particular person or somebody who’s in any other case ineligible — can nearly all the time be traced again to a misunderstanding like a typo, a clerical error or a false assumption that two individuals with a typical identify are literally the identical particular person, in line with the Brennan Heart.

Nonetheless, the subject has been a staple of protection on Fox Information going again to the 2000s, when hosts like Invoice O’Reilly unfold exaggerated tales about immigrants who have been voting illegally, campaigns that paid individuals for his or her votes and group teams like ACORN whose staff had submitted fraudulent voter registrations. (The ACORN staff, who have been additionally the topic of an assault advert that John McCain’s marketing campaign ran in opposition to Barack Obama in 2008, did not appear to be making an attempt to affect voting, however somewhat to receives a commission for voter registration work they hadn’t truly completed.)

Claims of voter fraud have typically concerned absurd and far-fetched situations — lifeless individuals, canine, busloads of individuals of colour — which is one other manner they stay on within the public creativeness. In recent times, conservative activists have pushed unverified stories that buses stuffed with unlawful voters confirmed up at polling locations from California to Wisconsin.