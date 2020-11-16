Claims of voter fraud are frequent. It’s the fraud that’s uncommon.

Within the 1941 Orson Welles epic “Citizen Kane,” newspapermen huddle close to the printing press on election evening because it turns into clear that the outcomes gained’t be excellent news for his or her boss, the publishing mogul Charles Foster Kane.
One among them holds up a entrance web page with the headline they’d hoped for: “Kane Elected.” He then lowers his head and nods towards the model they must go along with as an alternative. “Fraud at Polls!” it declares.
Voter fraud is without doubt one of the oldest expenses a politician can degree in American elections — although no president in trendy instances has completed so with such frequency, and so little proof, as President Trump.
As a information story, it’s sensational and sometimes irresistible. The Brennan Heart for Justice on the New York College College of Legislation examined its enduring attraction in a 2007 report, observing that poll fraud has “the texture of a financial institution heist caper: roundly condemned however technically fascinating, and sufficiently lurid to seize and maintain headlines.”
The topic’s prevalence within the conservative information media, the place it’s handled as a extra widespread drawback than the info present, could assist clarify how Mr. Trump, a ravenous shopper of cable information, got here to be so fixated.
In actuality, elections officers throughout the nation, representing each events, said there was no evidence that fraud had performed any function in figuring out the election final result this yr. The commonest claims of voter fraud — stories of ballots forged by somebody voting twice, or by a lifeless particular person or somebody who’s in any other case ineligible — can nearly all the time be traced again to a misunderstanding like a typo, a clerical error or a false assumption that two individuals with a typical identify are literally the identical particular person, in line with the Brennan Heart.
Nonetheless, the subject has been a staple of protection on Fox Information going again to the 2000s, when hosts like Invoice O’Reilly unfold exaggerated tales about immigrants who have been voting illegally, campaigns that paid individuals for his or her votes and group teams like ACORN whose staff had submitted fraudulent voter registrations. (The ACORN staff, who have been additionally the topic of an assault advert that John McCain’s marketing campaign ran in opposition to Barack Obama in 2008, did not appear to be making an attempt to affect voting, however somewhat to receives a commission for voter registration work they hadn’t truly completed.)
Claims of voter fraud have typically concerned absurd and far-fetched situations — lifeless individuals, canine, busloads of individuals of colour — which is one other manner they stay on within the public creativeness. In recent times, conservative activists have pushed unverified stories that buses stuffed with unlawful voters confirmed up at polling locations from California to Wisconsin.
Famously, there was the story that Senator Christopher S. Bond, Republican of Missouri, informed in 2000 about a 13-year-old springer spaniel that was registered to vote in St. Louis. Mr. Bond was making a case that extra anti-fraud protections, like requiring identification, have been wanted after his colleague, Senator John Ashcroft, misplaced his seat when extra Missourians voted for a lifeless man: Gov. Mel Carnahan, who had been killed in a aircraft crash a number of weeks earlier than the election however remained on the poll. Mr. Ashcroft did not problem the outcomes.
The fantasy of a stolen election has components that Mr. Trump has lengthy included into his narrative about himself. There are clear perpetrators (undocumented immigrants, big-city Democratic political machines) and a sufferer (him) — and normally sufficient ambiguity so he can float outlandish however unsubstantiated rumors.
He has been laying the groundwork for refusing to concede for a while. Talking in September to Mark Levin, the discuss radio and Fox Information host, Mr. Trump prompt that some voters have been receiving a number of ballots within the mail. He mentioned: “Persons are saying, ‘Hey, what’s occurring? I simply obtained a complete batch of ballots.’”