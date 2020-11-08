Christian Conservatives Reply to Trump’s Loss and Look Forward

When President Trump received the White Home 4 years in the past in a shock victory, conservative Christians couldn’t imagine their luck.

At each flip of his presidency, he gave them all the pieces they needed: 2 hundred federal judges appointed for all times. An embassy in Jerusalem. Anti-abortion insurance policies. Two Supreme Courtroom Justices, after which within the ultimate hours, a 3rd. He was their bulwark, their defender, at a time when the nation as they knew it, and their place in it, was altering. And he introduced their motion to a pinnacle of political maturity.

Now the election of Joseph R. Biden Jr. marks a brand new chapter for conservative Christian energy, which reached a peak beneath Mr. Trump. As Republican evangelicals across the nation processed the week’s occasions, they mirrored on how a lot they’d gained within the final 4 years and on their fears over what might occur beneath a Biden administration. In addition they questioned when and the way they might regain energy.

In Sheldon, Iowa, the place about eight out of ten voters supported Mr. Trump, Leah Schoonhoven journaled her issues a few Biden presidency over three single-spaced pages. She anxious that the election outcomes have been corrupted, and that Mr. Biden would reverse Mr. Trump’s priorities, from constructing the border wall to elevating conservative evangelical beliefs on spiritual freedom.