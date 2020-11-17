Chooch.ai, which seeks to assist corporations undertake laptop imaginative and prescient extra broadly, raises $20M Sequence A led by Vickers Enterprise Companions (Ron Miller/TechCrunch)

Home Tech Chooch.ai, which seeks to assist corporations undertake laptop imaginative and prescient extra...

By
Olivia Blevins
-
3
0


Ron Miller / TechCrunch:

Chooch.ai, which seeks to assist corporations undertake laptop imaginative and prescient extra broadly, raises $20M Sequence A led by Vickers Enterprise Companions  —  Chooch.ai, a startup that hopes to carry laptop imaginative and prescient extra broadly to corporations to assist them establish and tag components at excessive pace, introduced a $20 million Sequence A at this time.

