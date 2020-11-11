Chipotle to open digital-only restaurant in New York

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

CMG,

+4.30%

will open its first digital-only location in New York on Saturday.

The corporate says the restaurant, which will likely be situated exterior the gates of the navy academy in Highland Falls, NY, is a prototype that can enable Chipotle to broaden in city areas and provide flexibility for future areas.

Chipotle Digital Kitchen has no seating or “front-line” service. Prospects should order meals prematurely.

“Orders could be picked up from a foyer that’s designed to incorporate the entire sounds, smells and kitchen views of a standard Chipotle restaurant,” the corporate stated within the announcement.

Giant catering orders will also be picked up in a separate foyer.

See: Beyond Meat and McDonald’s haven’t confirmed their work on the McPlant, which one analyst finds ‘extremely strange’

“With digital gross sales tripling 12 months over 12 months final quarter, customers are demanding extra digital entry than ever earlier than so we’re continually exploring new methods to boost the expertise for our company,” stated Curt Garner, Chipotle’s chief expertise officer, in an announcement.

Different restaurant chains have been testing and adopting quite a lot of digital gross sales methods.

Starbucks Corp.

SBUX,

+1.68%

has launched areas specifically for mobile orders each within the U.S. and China.

And Chili’s mother or father Brinker Worldwide Inc.

EAT,

-2.93%

has launched a digital model, It’s Simply Wings, that it expects will attain $150 million in its first 12 months.

Many firms additionally provide gadgets and promotions which can be digital-exclusive. For instance, McDonald’s Corp.

MCD,

+2.35%

supplied reductions on orders of the Travis Scott and J Balvin meals once they had been ordered on the cell app.

McDonald’s additionally introduced on Monday that it’s testing an “on-the-go” restaurant format that’s centered on takeaway and supply orders and has little-to-no seating. The corporate says about 70% of gross sales through the COVID-19 pandemic has been via the “Drive Via.”