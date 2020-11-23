China orders that streamers and present givers on livestreaming companies should use actual names, and the companies should restrict quantity of suggestions and ban teenagers from tipping (Nikki Solar/Nikkei Asia)

Nikki Solar / Nikkei Asia:
China orders that streamers and present givers on livestreaming companies should use actual names, and the companies should restrict quantity of suggestions and ban teenagers from tipping — Hosts and present givers should present actual identify, after accusations of abuse — HONG KONG — China’s media watchdog on Monday ordered …
