China Congratulates Biden on Presidential Victory

After days of silence, China on Friday congratulated Joseph R. Biden Jr. on his election to president of the USA, signaling a begin to its relations with the incoming administration after years of hostility and mistrust beneath President Trump.

“We congratulate Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris,” Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for China’s Ministry of Overseas Affairs, stated at a each day information convention, referring to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. “We respect the selection of the American individuals.”

The Overseas Ministry had beforehand sidestepped the query of when it’d remark publicly on Mr. Biden’s victory, saying it could respect American legal guidelines and procedures for figuring out the winner of the election.

Relations between China and the USA have deteriorated to their lowest level in many years throughout the Trump administration, which has taken confrontational stances on commerce, expertise, human rights, Taiwan and a number of different points.