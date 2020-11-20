Youngsters’s Place says fourth-quarter margins can be beneath strain because of supply prices and constraints

Youngsters’s Place Inc.

says the prices and constraints of supply will put strain on fourth-quarter margins and gross sales.

“We’re approaching the fourth quarter with heightened

warning and anticipate each gross sales and profitability to be beneath strain as a result of

quite a few headwinds created by the pandemic, particularly: the lowered demand

for dress-up product, considerably lowered retailer site visitors, latest nationwide

spikes in COVID-19 instances leading to further short-term retailer closures,

social distancing necessities, and lowered mall working hours,” mentioned Jane

Elfers,

chief government officer of Youngsters’s Place, in an announcement.

“As well as, the capability constraints throughout the home transportation community ensuing from the unprecedented stage of anticipated on-line demand and the associated freight surcharges imposed by our main carriers will put further strain on gross sales and margins throughout This autumn.”

On the Thursday morning earnings name, Elfers mentioned the

youngsters’s attire and equipment retailer needed to transfer its customary delivery

cutoff date up three days to Dec. 15 from Dec. 18 due to capability

constraints on the home transportation community.

The corporate can be anticipating “traditionally low demand” for

attire and different big day product. Due to the vacations and different

occasions through the fourth quarter, the interval sometimes represents Youngsters’s

Place’s highest gross sales quarter of the yr.

As a result of challenges posed by COVID-19, Elfers says the

firm’s transformation technique has been accelerated by 5 years. Youngsters’s

Place is on observe to shutter 300 shops by the tip of fiscal 2021, with 118

shops closed through the first 9 months of 2020.

The corporate expects to shut 200 shops in fiscal 2020.

For the third quarter, Youngsters’s Place reported internet revenue

of $13.3 million, or 91 cents per share, down from $43.0 million, or $2.77 per

share, final yr. Adjusted EPS of $1.44 blew previous the FactSet consensus for 35

cents per share.

Gross sales of $425.6 million have been down from $524.8 million final

yr but additionally forward of the FactSet consensus for $392.0 million. The corporate

attributed the gross sales decline to the shift to distant or hybrid education and

retailer closures.