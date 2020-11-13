Chelsea Clinton Blasts Complete Trump Household Over Their Remedy of Secret Service Brokers

There’s clearly dangerous blood between the household’s of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. It wasn’t all the time that manner, although. Invoice and Hillary Clinton famously attended the marriage between Trump and Melania Knaus.

And rising up as youngsters within the highlight, Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump had shaped a friendship. The friendship, nevertheless, didn’t survive via the 2016 election.

Clinton informed Bravo host Andy Cohen earlier this yr, “I’ve not spoken to her since 2016, and Andy, I’ve no real interest in being pals with somebody who will not be solely complicit however actively participating on this administration’s every single day collision of cruelty and incompetence.”

And now Clinton isn’t holding again her emotions on the Trump household and the way they’ve handled the key service brokers tasked with defending them.

The previous first daughter shared a Washington Publish article about greater than 130 secret service brokers who’ve both contracted COVID-19 or have been in quarantine due their their contact with the Trumps.

Clinton wrote, “Disgrace on you, Donald Trump, and your loved ones. You set these sworn to guard you in danger along with your reckless, harmful decisions. Hope each Secret Service agent and their relations obtain the identical care you probably did in the event that they get sick from COVID-19.”

Disgrace on you, ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ and your loved ones. You set these sworn to guard you in danger along with your reckless, harmful decisions. Hope each Secret Service agent and their relations obtain the identical care you probably did in the event that they get sick from #covid19. https://t.co/XJqDCzSRrK — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 13, 2020

Neither Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump or the White Home has commented on the criticism from Chelsea Clinton.