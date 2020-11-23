Cheers and Jeers: Monday

–

➸ The federal government putting local weather change front-and-center once more ➸ Seeing the ban on trans servicemembers lifted ➸ No extra ”laying of palms” or talking in tongues in the West Wing ➸ A cupboard brimming with expertise and competence ➸ Lastly being allowed to say “Completely happy Holidays” once more after so a few years of ridicule and oppression by Huge Faith A return of smiles to the Government Department. ➸ Pandemic knowledge that isn’t fudged or hidden ➸ Immigrants welcomed, valued, and supported right here once more ➸ A president who bikes as a substitute of golfs ➸ The White Home lit up in LGBTQ pleasure colours once more ➸ Incomes the civilized world’s respect once more ➸ An administration that values the humanities ➸ Canine romping on the South Garden ➸ An precise Infrastructure Week! ➸ A First Girl whose coat says, “Of Course I Actually Do Care, Do not U?” ➸ Draining the swamp

Only for starters.

And now, our function presentation…

Cheers and Jeers for Monday, November 23, 2020

Word: This morning I cooked up three strips of turkey bacon for breakfast. It might’ve been 5 however I pardoned two of them.

By the Numbers:

3 days!!!

Days ’til Thanksgiving: 3

Drop in Covid-19 instances in Kansas counties with masks mandates final summer season, based on the CDC: 6%

Rise in Covid-19 instances in Kansas counties with out masks mandates final summer season: 100%

Portion of Maine houses now being purchased by out-of-staters, up from the same old 1-in-5, based on the Maine Affiliation of Realtors, many possible coming right here to flee the apocalyptic insanity of New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts: 1-in-3

% probability that Donald Trump is a “psychopathic nut,” based on Speaker Nancy Pelosi and verified here by Markos Moulitsas: 100%

Variety of turkeys who will slay their captors this week and escape on bikes: 7

Pet Pic of the Day: Oh fer…

CHEERS to brief workweeks. Solely three days for many Individuals this week—hopefully you are amongst them. Then it is a Very Socially Distant Thanksgiving with turkey, gravy, spuds and an entire lotta nothin’ else. Besides, after all, our typical 14 hours of every day running a blog. (“Cross the stuffing, pricey. And the display screen shammy…”)

CHEERS and JEERS to transition fever. Here is a fast snapshot of the place issues stand 58 days from President-elect Biden’s inauguration. For these of you simply tuning in, Donald Trump, now trailing in the popular vote by over 6 million and within the electoral school by 74, continues to try to muscle election boards in swing states to flip the ends in his favor. Let’s have a look at how that is figuring out:

Georgia: 16 electoral votes have been formally licensed for Joe Biden Friday after a hand recount was completed forward of schedule. Gov. Kemp, who did the certifying, now desires one other recount that can change nothing however will get him a chunk of yummy chocolate cake on the home at Mar-A-Lago. It’s what it’s. Michigan: The GOP heads of the state legislature dutifully flew to D.C. at Trump’s behest, listened to his plan to overturn the election outcomes, drank Dom Perignon at Trump’s D.C. Hotel, and introduced that they have been taking a cross. The board of state canvassers meets at this time to certify16 electoral votes for Joe Biden. Pennsylvania: Right this moment is certification day for Joe Biden’s 20 electoral votes. Arizona: Maricopa county licensed its votes final week and all of Trump’s post-election lawsuits have been laughed out of court docket. The state’s 11 electoral votes will likely be licensed subsequent Monday. Wisconsin: A Trump-requested recount is underway within the two most heavily-Democratic counties. The state’s 10 electoral votes have to be licensed by every week from tomorrow.

The total certification calendar, ending with behemoth California‘s 55 EV drop on December eleventh is here. In the meantime at this time Trump’s authorized stooges, led by Rudy Giuliani (whose son is one other fool White Home staffer who examined Covid-positive final week), will proceed to make extra pointless noise and piss off extra judges for cash. Or, as the remainder of us will name it, one other day ending in “Why?”

To not be confused with Benjamin Franklin Pierce.

CHEERS to “Younger Hickory of the Granite Hills.” Now inserting only a notch or two above George W. Bush and Donald Trump on the competence scale: New Hampshire’s Franklin “#14” Pierce, whose life was a gradual downward spiral, from the childhood deaths of his three youngsters (together with Benjamin, killed in a prepare derailment at age 11 after Pierce gained the election) and his despondent and unstable spouse, to his unsuccessful battle in opposition to the bottle.

Throughout his torpid one time period in workplace (1853-1857) he managed to piss nearly everyone off, and he didn’t get the nomination for a second time period. Including insult to damage, he turned so invisible that he didn’t attend successor James Buchanan’s inauguration as a result of they forgot to ship a carriage to get him. And whereas the journalist missed nailing George W. Bush’s head along with his footwear in Iraq some years again, an assailant did as soon as handle to nail Pierce in D.C. with a hard-boiled egg. You already know the drill…go wish him a happy 216th birthday. Lord is aware of he may use some cheering up.

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

JEERS to holding observe of America’s fugliest numbers. The mighty Covid-19 Wurlitzer performs on with 59 million instances worldwide—the same old 20 % of them within the U.S. Our weekly custom of sustaining a benchmark of the awfulness for the C&J historic report continues, so let’s check the most depressing tote board in the world as our dying toll now surpasses the inhabitants of America’s 79th-largest metropolis Laredo, Texas:

6 months in the past: 1.7 million confirmed instances. 99,800 deaths. 3 months in the past: 5.8 million confirmed instances. 180,000 deaths Sure. He spent one other weekend {golfing}. 1 month in the past: 9 million confirmed instances. 230,000 deaths This morning: 12.5 million confirmed instances. 263,000 deaths

On the intense facet, a pair of efficient vaccines are being rushed into manufacturing, a brand new 30-minute at-home check package has been authorized, and Donald Trump Jr. and Senators Kelly Loeffler and Rick Scott have been stricken with the virus. With information like that, it is onerous to not really feel like God is lastly listening to our prayers.

CHEERS to Saving Our Souls. On November 23, 1906, “S-O-S” was adopted on the International Radio Telegraphic Convention in Berlin as a sign of nice misery. After all, at this time there’s an alternate sign meaning the identical factor: “G-O-P.”

Ten years in the past in C&J: November 23, 2010

CHEERS to the candy sound of the media crowing about an Obama administration success. Yup…not even USA Right this moment can deny it:

[I]t was the Obama administration’s choice to power GM out of business proceedings that paved the way in which for the corporate’s return to profitability and Thursday’s profitable preliminary public providing of inventory. … Those that predicted that taxpayers would by no means get well a dime have been proved improper. And people who stated the federal government ought to by no means rescue personal firms have been curiously quiet. At a time the financial system was in free fall, the auto intervention saved about 1.4 million jobs, based on the non-profit Heart for Automotive Analysis, or about one in each 100 jobs in America.

It is a narrative that can proceed to play out because the financial system scratches and claws its method again to some semblance of its formerly-robust self: “Republicans who predicted that Democrats would trigger [insert apocalyptic scenario here] have been proved improper.” And because of the inverse properties of the “Whee! Look At Us, We’re Going backward!” corollary, the reverse won’t ever be true besides on Fox Information.

CHEERS to the most popular of the new wheels. The Oscars of the auto world have been introduced final week, and Motor Pattern has bestowed its 2021 Automotive of the 12 months award to…a $75,000 Mercedes that appears like a chiropractor on wheels…

“The E-Class delivers on each entrance you’ll be able to consider—each from a passenger’s view and from the motive force’s,” MotorTrend en Español managing editor Miguel Cortina stated. “It is the one which makes everybody really feel particular, the one which delivers the perfect expertise, and the one which stands out from the remainder of the phase. […] My evaluation: No rumble seat. Exhausting cross. Our check mannequin got here with seats that weren’t solely heated and ventilated with adjustable lumbar assist and a number of other therapeutic massage settings however have been additionally “multicontoured” with bolsters that activate to provide your ribcage further assist beneath onerous cornering. You should definitely tick the field for “seat kinetics,” which gently adjusts your backbone and hips each couple of minutes—it is orthopedics at work on lengthy drives. The Cabriolet fashions include particular sun-reflective leather-based that is still cooler than common leather-based when baking in direct daylight. In cooler climate that also invitations top-down motoring, the “Air Scarf” gives neck-level heating.

Amongst its efficiency measures: it goes from zero to 60 in 4 seconds. Huge deal. I had a brown Chevy Chevette as soon as that would do it in 2.5. As soon as we discovered the best cliff to push it off of.

Have a tolerable Monday. Ground’s open…What are you cheering and jeering about at this time?

