Chase Sapphire Most popular vs. Citi Premier: Most popular Will get the Edge – NerdWallet

The Citi Premier® Card and the Chase Sapphire Most popular® Card have extra similarities than variations. Each cost a average $95 annual charge — not precisely low cost, however nonetheless a methods off from premium card costs which may go as much as $550 or extra. Each earn beneficiant bonus affords, and earn further rewards on well-liked purchases like journey and eating.

In different phrases, these two playing cards are very intently matched.

For those who’re caught on attempting to determine which of those two journey bank cards to get, right here’s a take a look at how they stack up and what you need to think about.

How they examine at a look

Chase Sapphire Most popular® Card Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Factors after you spend $4,000 in purchases throughout the first 3 months of account opening Earn 60,000 bonus factors after you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening. That is $750 towards journey whenever you redeem by way of Chase Final Rewards® 3x factors on eating places, supermarkets, fuel stations, air journey and motels.

1x factors on all different purchases. 5x factors on Lyft (by way of March 2022 solely).

2x factors on journey and eating worldwide, together with supply and takeout.

1x factors on all different purchases. $100 annual resort financial savings profit.

Journey companion transfers. Get 25% extra worth whenever you redeem for journey by way of Chase Final Rewards®.

1 yr freed from DashPass, DoorDash’s subscription service.

Journey companion transfers. The continuing APR is 15.99% – 23.99% Variable APR The continuing APR is 15.99% – 22.99% Variable APR

The place the Citi Premier® Card shines

NerdWallet scoring components takes into consideration the kind of card being reviewed (equivalent to money again, journey or stability switch) and the cardboard's charges, charges, rewards and different options.

Wealthy ongoing rewards for on a regular basis spending

For a lot of well-liked on a regular basis spending classes, the Citi Premier® Card is a points-earning powerhouse. Once you use your Citi Premier® Card, you’ll earn:

3x factors per greenback at eating places.

3x factors per greenback at supermarkets.

3x factors per greenback at fuel stations.

3x factors per greenback at motels.

3x factors per greenback on air journey.

Based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical American family spends greater than $8,000 every year on meals eaten at house and out. The Citi Premier® Card earns 3x factors per greenback at supermarkets and eating places (together with takeout and supply). Meaning a median of $8,000 spent on meals would earn 24,000 ThankYou factors every year.

The Chase Sapphire Most popular® Card earns 2x factors per greenback on eating places and 1x level per greenback at supermarkets. That very same $8,000 spent on meals wouldn’t earn you almost as many Final Rewards ®, even if you happen to principally ate at eating places.

Plus, the Citi Premier® Card earns superior rewards whenever you spend on air journey and at fuel stations and motels.

$100 annual resort financial savings

This profit, good as soon as per calendar yr, offers you $100 off a single resort keep of $500 or extra whenever you e book by way of the ThankYou portal and pre-pay to your keep.

You normally received’t earn resort factors or elite evening credit whenever you don’t e book instantly with the resort, however the $100 credit score is a pleasant 20% financial savings off a $500 keep. If utilizing this credit score suits along with your journey plans, you’ll be able to greater than make up for the $95 annual charge.

The place the Chase Sapphire Most popular® Card shines

Factors are price extra for journey

The Ultimate Rewards® points you earn on the Chase Sapphire Most popular® Card are price extra whenever you redeem them for journey. As an alternative of being price 1 cent every just like the factors from the Citi Premier® Card, they’re price 1.25 cents a bit.

That 25% increase in worth can actually add up. That implies that as an alternative of 60,000 factors being price $600 in journey, they’re price $750 in journey. That further $150 can imply an additional evening at a resort or upgraded seats in your flight.

Nerd tip: In mid-2020, when many card holders weren’t doing a lot journey, Chase launched a brief function referred to as Pay Yourself Back. By way of April 30, 2021, Chase Sapphire Most popular® Card holders can redeem factors for 1.25 cents every towards purchases at grocery shops, eating places, house enchancment shops and choose charitable organizations.

Extra well-liked home switch choices

Each the Citi Premier® Card and the Chase Sapphire Most popular® Card supply the choice to switch your factors to a handful of travel partners at a 1:1 ratio. For those who’re prepared to place in a bit of extra work to search out award availability, transferring your factors to an airline or a resort can usually yield a lot greater worth to your factors.

For instance, NerdWallet values Chase switch companion Hyatt points at 2 cents every. Meaning if you happen to transferred your factors from the Chase Sapphire Most popular® Card card to Hyatt, you will have a great likelihood of redeeming them for 2 cents a bit as an alternative of 1.25 cents by way of the Chase portal.

With regards to transfer partner choices, Chase’s choices will likely be extra interesting to many. The Chase Sapphire Most popular® Card affords the flexibility to switch factors to well-liked airways like United, Southwest and JetBlue, and resort giants like Marriott, Hyatt and IHG.

For those who’re actually seeking to optimize your factors and journey hack your solution to a tremendous journey, international companion applications like Singapore Airways KrisFlyer, Emirates Skywards and Iberia Plus may give you outsized worth to your factors. However for individuals who wish to hold it easy, Chase affords higher companions.

Citi additionally affords a wholesome checklist of journey switch companions, however JetBlue is the one home possibility.

Journey insurance coverage and buy safety

The Chase Sapphire Most popular® Card affords the next insurance coverage and protections:

Journey cancellation/interruption insurance coverage: As much as $10,000 per individual and $20,000 per journey for non-refundable journey bills in case your journey is canceled or lower quick by illness or extreme climate.

Auto rental collision injury waiver: Provides major protection and supplies reimbursement for theft and collision injury for many rental automobiles within the U.S. and overseas.

Baggage delay insurance coverage: In case your baggage is delayed greater than 6 hours, you’ll be reimbursed as much as $100 a day for five days for important purchases like clothes and toiletries.

Journey delay reimbursement: You’ll obtain as much as $500 per ticket to make use of towards lodging and meals in case your journey is delayed greater than 12 hours or requires an in a single day keep.

Buy safety: New purchases on the cardboard are lined in opposition to injury and theft for 120 days, as much as $500 per declare and $50,000 per account.

Prolonged guarantee safety: Once you make a purchase order in your card, the U.S. producer’s guarantee will likely be prolonged by an extra yr on eligible warranties of three years or much less.

Journey and buy protections on the Citi Premier® Card? Nada. Nothing. Not a cent.

Citi used to supply related protections on a lot of its bank cards, however in fall 2019, they had been all however completely eliminated.

Nerd tip: The Citi Premier® Card bought a makeover in August 2020, and some of the changes weren’t excellent news for cardholders. Beforehand, cardholders may redeem ThankYou Factors for journey by way of the Citi portal for a charge of 1.25 cents every. Now, factors are price 1 cent a bit.

Which card is healthier for me?

Each the Citi Premier® Card and the Chase Sapphire Most popular® Card are rewarding, mid-level journey bank cards that earn factors that can be utilized towards journey, transferred to companions, and even redeemed for assertion credit or reward playing cards (although you received’t get the most effective worth that method).

Once you issue within the 25% elevate in worth you’ll get whenever you redeem your factors for journey, the strong checklist of well-liked switch companions and the added journey and buy protections, the Chase Sapphire Most popular® Card narrowly eeks out the win when put next with the Citi Premier® Card.

However when taking a look at earnings alone, the Citi Premier® Card comes out on high.