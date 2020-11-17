Modified Journey Plans on the Menu This Thanksgiving – NerdWallet

Turkey Day will look completely different this yr for a lot of People due to the pervasive impression of the COVID-19 pandemic. Three in 5 U.S. adults who had Thanksgiving journey plans (60%) say these plans have been affected by the pandemic, in response to a brand new NerdWallet survey. Simply 12% say their plans haven’t been impacted, and one other 29% aren’t positive if they are going to be. And whereas some are nonetheless planning to journey, many are forgoing seeing family members in particular person this yr.

In a NerdWallet survey of greater than 2,000 People performed on-line by The Harris Ballot, we requested about how the pandemic is impacting 2020 Thanksgiving journey plans, together with transportation and lodging.

Key findings

COVID-19 impacts plans to see family members: Amongst People who say their Thanksgiving journey plans have been impacted by the pandemic, 42% say they normally journey with or go to family and friends, however this yr they received’t. Greater than 1 / 4 (28%) say they normally drive someplace out of city, however they received’t this yr.

Thanksgiving vacationers pivot to shorter, nearer journeys: Round 1 in 5 People (21%) plan to journey out of city for the upcoming Thanksgiving vacation, however over half of them (52%) say their plans have been affected by COVID-19. Greater than 1 / 4 of these vacationers impacted (26%) say they’ll spend much less time away from residence than common, and 25% plan to remain nearer to residence than in years previous.

Vacationers choose to drive to dinner locations: Of those that are planning Thanksgiving journey, most (75%) plan to drive for some or all of their journey.

Staying with household or buddies beats out inns: Shut to three in 5 Thanksgiving vacationers (57%) plan to remain on the residence of a member of the family or good friend throughout their journey; a couple of third (31%) plan to remain in a lodge or motel.

Pandemic throws off Thanksgiving plans

Thanksgiving traditions, like the whole lot else, received’t be fairly the identical in 2020 for a lot of American households. Of U.S. adults who say their journey plans have been impacted by the pandemic, greater than 2 in 5 (42%) say they normally journey with or go to their family and friends, however this yr they received’t. Shut to three in 10 People (28%) normally drive someplace out of city however received’t this yr, and 13% say the identical about flying someplace for the vacation.

Different People’ Thanksgiving plans could also be affected by COVID-19, however that impression wasn’t but sure when surveyed. Near 1 in 5 People (18%) say they aren’t positive if their plans will likely be impacted by the pandemic.

What you are able to do: On this yr of uncertainty, it might be irritating to forgo your vacation traditions with the intention to decrease the danger of COVID-19 publicity for you and your family members. However because the pandemic intensifies in lots of elements of the nation, the most secure alternative is avoiding nonessential journey.

“We’re months into this pandemic, and it will possibly really feel like we’ve been robbed of a lot. However the most secure factor we will all do proper now’s keep residence and hold the vacation small,” says NerdWallet journey skilled Sara Rathner. “In the event you’re going to journey, hold your plans versatile in case it’s essential cancel. Ebook refundable lodging if potential, and evaluation airline insurance policies for rescheduling your flight to a future date.”

Dad and mom, millennials extra more likely to make journey plans

Even among the many 21% of People who’re planning to journey out of city for Thanksgiving, many have needed to change tack this yr. Greater than half of Thanksgiving vacationers (52%) say their plans have been affected by COVID-19 — some will likely be spending much less time away from residence than common (26%), and a few will likely be driving a private car to their vacation spot after they normally fly (25%).

Round 1 in 8 People (12%) nonetheless aren’t positive in the event that they’re touring out of city for Thanksgiving, however there are undoubtedly tendencies in who’s planning journey. Particularly, millennials (ages 24-39) and oldsters of minor youngsters are each extra more likely to be Thanksgiving vacationers this yr than different teams.

Over a 3rd of fogeys of youngsters beneath 18 (36%) say they’re planning out-of-town journey for Thanksgiving. That’s in contrast with 13% of People who don’t have youngsters beneath 18. In the meantime, a 3rd of millennials (33%) are planning out-of-town journey for Thanksgiving, in contrast with 24% of Gen Xers (ages 40-55) and simply 8% of child boomers (ages 56-74).

What vacationers can do: In the event you’re touring out of city this Thanksgiving, be sure to’re updated on the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, for protected journey throughout the pandemic. Additionally familiarize your self with any journey restrictions within the state you’re touring to.

“In the event you resolve to exit of city, be vigilant about taking the beneficial precautions, like carrying a masks,” Rathner says. “Verify the foundations of the state you’re visiting, as a result of it might require out-of-state guests to isolate upon arrival.”

Most vacationers driving to locations, staying with family members

Many Thanksgiving vacationers who normally fly to their vacation spot are hitting the highway as a substitute: Of these whose plans had been impacted by the pandemic, 25% are driving their automobile and 22% are renting a automobile as a substitute of flying. So it’s unsurprising that the majority Thanksgiving vacationers (75%) plan to drive to their vacation spot this yr. Simply over 1 / 4 of these planning Thanksgiving journey (27%) say they’ll fly. (Vacationers had been allowed to select multiple choice when answering this query.)

So far as lodging goes, most vacationers plan to stick with family members. Shut to three in 5 Thanksgiving vacationers (57%) plan to remain on the residence of a member of the family or good friend, whereas nearly a 3rd (31%) say they’ll keep in a lodge or motel. Greater than 1 in 5 Thanksgiving vacationers (21%) plan to remain in a trip rental property, like Airbnb.

What vacationers can do: Attempt to stay flexible when making travel plans this vacation season. Whereas it normally is sensible to guide flights and lodging prematurely, notably throughout the travel-heavy finish of the yr, 2020 is something however common.

“Journey charges are nonetheless method down, so meaning you possibly can doubtlessly guide flights or lodge rooms at decrease costs than you’d usually see over Thanksgiving weekend, relying on the place you’re going. Nonetheless, well being and security are at all times extra vital than getting deal,” Rathner says. “There’s a motive trip residence leases, RVs and motels are extra common now — they make it simpler to keep away from public areas like lodge lobbies. It’s possible you’ll need to alter your journey model to make social distancing simpler.”

Methodology

This survey was performed on-line inside america by The Harris Ballot on behalf of NerdWallet from Oct. 14-16, 2020, amongst 2,070 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, amongst whom 485 plan to journey out of city for the upcoming Thanksgiving vacation. This on-line survey shouldn’t be primarily based on a likelihood pattern and due to this fact no estimate of theoretical sampling error could be calculated. For full survey methodology, together with weighting variables and subgroup pattern sizes, contact Brittany Benson at [email protected].