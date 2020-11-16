CBS’s Woke Authorized Drama ‘All Rise’ Pushes All BLM Propaganda

Community tv season started late this 12 months and the studios apparently used the additional months to carbon copy scripts repeating the Black Lives Matter narrative. Law and Order: SVU found “systemic racism” inside NYPD, S.W.A.T. went full BLM and even sitcoms are now comparing law enforcement to slavery.

Add to this limitless BLM propaganda the second season premiere of CBS’s woke legal drama All Rise. This week’s episode, “A Change is Gonna Come,” on November 16, begins throughout the summer time riots. Dialogue within the courthouse elevator makes clear that one worker’s household has already had their retailer looted and destroyed.

But when Decide Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) stands on the roof of the courthouse along with her lawyer pal Mark (Wilson Bethel), she wonders why police put on riot gear as protesters under shout, “Defund the police!”

“I’ll by no means perceive why riot gear is important. They’re marching peacefully,” Lola says.

“Now, however in an hour, it might devolve into chaos,” Mark replies.

“And that is the protestors’ fault? I do not condone violence, however riot gear, batons, tear gasoline…it is a recipe for agitation and indignation,” Lola solutions.

So, apparently, protesters naturally flip violent if police are carrying riot gear in case of violence? Seeing cops with gear mustn’t make folks instinctively need to loot shops and smash home windows. Such pondering absolves “peaceable protesters” of private accountability.

Lola is black. So, in fact, the story line later transitions to her getting wrongfully arrested when she tries to assist an harmless black woman who’s being bothered by a cop.

Police Officer: How lengthy have you ever been out right here? Mark: Lo, the place are you going?! Get again in right here! Lady: I did not take something. Police Officer: Preserve your palms the place I can see ’em. – Lady: I am going dwelling. Lola: Please. Please. My identify is Lola Carmichael. Police Officer: Cease the place you might be. Lola: And I’m a decide. Police Officer: Cease proper there. Lola: She is simply a baby. You possibly can see that she’s scared. Police Officer: Stand again. Lola: I am gonna stand right here along with her and ensure she’s okay. You possibly can test. Lady: He stated I used to be looting, and I wasn’t. I used to be simply looking out by means of my backpack for my cellphone. I can present you. Lola: I do know. Police Officer: Hey! Hey! Lola: Wait! No, no! No!

Lola’s pal Mark should persuade the hotheaded cop that Lola is known as a decide and to let her and the woman go. Add this scene to the umpteenth portrayal this month of a hotheaded white cop mistreating harmless black folks.

The present additionally features a plotline a couple of white boy on trial for attacking black and “Latinx” (a term hated by the Latino group) protesters with a baseball bat. Alone in entrance of American flags within the courtroom, Decide Carmichael’s black legislation clerk argues along with her concerning the boy’s presumed guilt. “Positive, these symbols [pointing to the flag and court seal] imply justice and freedom, however not for folks like us, not for folks such as you and me,” the clerk says.

That is the poison Hollywood pushes on our tradition to sow fixed racial division. If an individual really believes there is no such thing as a “justice and freedom” for “folks like us” then what motivation is there to like our nation? If cops are inherently racist, then how come eminent black Harvard researcher Roland Fryer discovered no racial bias in police-involved shootings? If protecting gear is taken into account an incitement to violence, then how do cops shield themselves and the way are “protesters” held chargeable for their prison exercise?

All Rise doesn’t reply these questions. It simply pushes the identical poisonous agenda as all of the left-wing reveals that excuse and justify the looting and destruction of cities throughout the US.

