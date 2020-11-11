CBS’ ‘S.W.A.T.’ Goes BLM: ‘It is the Cops, Y’all of the Ones Killing Us’

This fall’s community tv line-up of cop reveals has begun and meaning countless lecturing of the Black Lives Matter narrative. Audiences are being hectored that cops are inherently racist in the direction of black males and nothing has modified within the U.S. since Jim Crow.

Hollywood has been beating this drum for a few years now, from reveals with officers shooting innocent black people to cops covering up killings of harmless unarmed black suspects, however they vowed a renewed focus after the demise of George Floyd.

The most recent installment within the “cops are inherently racist and all the time shall be” style was the season 4 premiere episode of CBS’ S.W.A.T, titled “3 Seventeen 12 months Olds,” on November 11. The premiere was set on the anniversary of the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

Since 1992, main reforms have taken place within the Los Angeles Police Division which have led to substantive enhancements. Even company media websites like CNN have written items acknowledging that the LAPD had “what Harvard researchers would later call one of the most ambitious attempts at police reform ever attempted in an American city.”

However you’ll know completely none of that from the conclusion of S.W.A.T. Whereas many of the present is targeted on an unrelated fictional terrorist assault occurring within the metropolis, the episode flashes again all through to 1992.

On the finish of the episode, the Los Angeles S.W.A.T. staff is at a group commemoration of the ’92 riots. Lead S.W.A.T. Officer Hondo’s (Shemar Moore) father (Obba Babatundé) provides a speech to his son about how nothing has ever modified for black folks in Los Angeles, not even since 1965.

Hondo: What is going on on? Daniel: That day… That you just instructed me you enlisted. Do you know what you have been signing up for? Hondo: I assumed we executed been previous this, Pop. Did not you inform me if I need issues to vary, be the change? Daniel: And? What have we seen change, son? Huh? Let me inform you about a little bit boy I as soon as knew. Anyone requested him, ‘How will it’s okay?’ His reply? ‘It ain’t me, it ain’t us, “It ain’t them. “It is the cops. Y’all are those that is killing us.” He mentioned that in 1965, but it surely feels like at the moment. See, it is a generational wound that simply retains… Getting picked at each few many years as a result of we refuse to study the lesson. Hondo: Possibly we study the lesson this time. Daniel: Do not do this. Do not be naive.

So, apparently all of the legacy media articles, from CNN to NPR, acknowledging how the Los Angeles Police Division has been a mannequin of reform, are meaningless. Hollywood should keep on with the BLM script. Suggesting in any other case is “naive.”

The Los Angeles Metropolis Council has already voted to slash the LAPD funds by $150 million, a catastrophe for the town. Subsequent, they are going to most likely name to abolish the police.

Make no mistake, Hollywood will proceed to push the anti-law enforcement lies which can be resulting in much less safety for People and surges of violence in main cities because the BLM motion started.

This rant was dropped at viewers partially by Duracell, Jeep, and Starbucks. You possibly can fight back by letting these advertisers know what you consider them sponsoring such content material.