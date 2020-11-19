Home Stock Market BuzzFeed to purchase HuffPost in inventory cope with Verizon Media

BuzzFeed to purchase HuffPost in inventory cope with Verizon Media

By
Olivia Blevins
-
2
0

BuzzFeed Inc. has agreed to accumulate Verizon Media’s HuffPost in a inventory deal, the businesses stated Thursday, uniting two of the bigger gamers in digital media as corporations throughout the sector seek for methods to jump-start progress.

The acquisition is an element of a bigger deal between BuzzFeed and Verizon Media, a unit of Verizon Communications Inc.
VZ,
-0.38%
Underneath the pact, the businesses will syndicate content material on one another’s platforms and look to collectively discover promoting alternatives. Verizon Media will get a minority stake in BuzzFeed because of the tie-up, the businesses stated.

