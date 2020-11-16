Bruno Barbey, Magnum Photographer of Warfare and Peace, Dies at 79

Bruno Barbey, a French photographer for the Magnum Photographs company who produced highly effective, empathetic work in conflict zones in addition to in peacetime, died on Nov. 9 in Orbais-l’Abbaye, in northeastern France. He was 79.

His spouse, Caroline Thiénot-Barbey, stated the trigger was a pulmonary embolism.

Jean Gaumy, a Magnum colleague, described Mr. Barbey in an e mail as “a formidable visible architect” whose footage advised the story of the “transformation and actions of the world.”

In May 1968, when college students in Paris ignited a political motion with mass protests in opposition to universities and the federal government, Mr. Barbey photographed enduring photos of the craze on the streets: college students hurling projectiles on the police; protesters passing cobblestones to 1 one other to construct barricades; armed cops storming fleeing college students; demonstrators at night time carrying Molotov cocktails on a avenue already ablaze.