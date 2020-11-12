British Nurse Is Charged With Homicide of A number of Infants in Her Care

LONDON — A British nurse has been charged with a number of counts of homicide as a part of an investigation into toddler deaths on the neonatal unit of a hospital in northwestern England, the police said in a statement on Wednesday, in a case that has haunted the neighborhood for years.

The nurse, Lucy Letby, 30, had labored in a hospital in Chester and was arrested twice, in 2018 and 2019, in relation to the deaths. Each occasions, she was launched with out additional motion, however she was taken again into custody on Tuesday and now faces eight fees of homicide and 10 fees of tried homicide, in response to the Cheshire Police. She appeared by video hyperlink in court docket on Thursday, was remanded in custody and was anticipated to seem in one other court docket on Friday afternoon.

The police stated that the arrest resulted from an investigation into deaths of infants on the Countess of Chester Hospital between March 2015 and July 2016. The names of the eight infants Ms. Letby is accused of killing, underneath the cost of “homicide of a sufferer underneath 1 yr previous,” had been learn out in court docket on Thursday.

Dr. Susan Gilby, chief government of the hospital, stated in a statement released on Tuesday that the event was of “critical concern.”