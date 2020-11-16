Britain’s prime minister is quarantining, and different information all over the world.

Seven months after he battled a critical case of Covid-19, the illness brought on by the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain introduced on Sunday that he was quarantining after coming into contact with a lawmaker later discovered to be contaminated.
Mr. Johnson’s workplace mentioned in a press release that he felt wonderful and was exhibiting no signs.
Specialists say it’s nonetheless too early to understand how lengthy immunity to the coronavirus lasts, however reinfection with the virus is regarded as very uncommon for at the very least many months after the primary sickness.
Mr. Johnson went into isolation after the Nationwide Well being Service’s test-and-trace program contacted him and mentioned he had been uncovered to the coronavirus. On Thursday, he spent about half an hour with a member of Parliament who examined constructive after feeling in poor health.
Aside from isolating himself, Mr. Johnson is conducting enterprise as traditional, officers mentioned. “He’ll keep it up working from Downing Avenue, together with on main the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” his workplace’s assertion mentioned.
The prime minister had an in depth name with the virus in April, when he was hospitalized and spent three days in intensive care.
Mr. Johnson has been accused repeatedly of taking a lackadaisical strategy to the pandemic, however when he emerged from the hospital he appeared chastened.
In an emotional five-minute video, Mr. Johnson thanked the nation’s Nationwide Well being Service, declaring it had “saved my life, no query.”
Over three months in the summertime, the portion of individuals in Britain with detectable antibodies to the coronavirus fell by about 27 %. Specialists say it’s regular for ranges of antibodies to drop after the physique clears an an infection. Nevertheless, when wanted, immune cells already carry a reminiscence of the virus and might churn out recent antibodies.
In different developments all over the world:
Sweden will scale back the restrict on public gatherings to eight individuals from 300, as a part of a brand new strategy that runs counter to the nation’s previously lax virus restrictions. Prime Minister Stefan Lofven mentioned throughout a information convention on Monday that the tighter restrictions would final for at the very least 4 weeks and have been the “new norm” for the nation. “Don’t go to the health club. Don’t go to the library. Don’t have dinners. Don’t have events. Cancel,” he mentioned.
Officers within the impoverished Gaza Strip introduced greater than 400 new infections on Sunday, the best single-day complete because the first circumstances of neighborhood transmission have been found within the territory in late August. The authorities ordered virtually all outlets to start out closing down at 5 p.m. A nightly curfew starting at 8 p.m. is already in place. As of Sunday morning, 10,532 individuals in Gaza — whose inhabitants is comparatively younger — have been contaminated and 48 have died, in keeping with the Well being Ministry.
India will fly docs into the area round New Delhi, double the variety of checks it carries out and make sure that individuals put on masks, in an effort to comprise the unfold of coronavirus within the capital, officers mentioned on Sunday, in keeping with Reuters. “Delhi has witnessed an enormous surge in every day lively circumstances which is more likely to worsen over subsequent few weeks,” the well being minister, Harsh Vardhan, mentioned in a tweet.