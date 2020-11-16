Britain’s prime minister is quarantining, and different information all over the world.

Seven months after he battled a critical case of Covid-19, the illness brought on by the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain introduced on Sunday that he was quarantining after coming into contact with a lawmaker later discovered to be contaminated.

Mr. Johnson’s workplace mentioned in a press release that he felt wonderful and was exhibiting no signs.

Specialists say it’s nonetheless too early to understand how lengthy immunity to the coronavirus lasts, however reinfection with the virus is regarded as very uncommon for at the very least many months after the primary sickness.

Mr. Johnson went into isolation after the Nationwide Well being Service’s test-and-trace program contacted him and mentioned he had been uncovered to the coronavirus. On Thursday, he spent about half an hour with a member of Parliament who examined constructive after feeling in poor health.

Aside from isolating himself, Mr. Johnson is conducting enterprise as traditional, officers mentioned. “He’ll keep it up working from Downing Avenue, together with on main the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” his workplace’s assertion mentioned.