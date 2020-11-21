Brigette’s $98 Grocery Procuring Journey and Weekly Menu Plan for six | Cash Saving Mother®

My older sister, Brigette, shares her buying journeys and menu plans each week! You’ll be able to go HERE to see all of her weekly menu plans and you may go HERE to learn all about her household!

Aldi

1 64-oz carton Unsweetened Almond Milk – $1.49

1 gallon 1% Milk – $1.46

1 gallon Complete Milk – $1.46

1 32-oz carton Half and Half – $1.39

1 16-oz carton Heavy Whipping Cream – $1.55

1 24-oz carton Cottage Cheese – $1.49

1 32-oz carton Plain Greek Yogurt – $2.29

4 particular person Greek Yogurts – $2.40

1 16-oz field Butter Quarters – $1.67

1 8-oz pkg Deli Sliced Cheese – $1.25

1 16-oz bag Shredded Cheddar Cheese – $2.19

2 16-oz abgs Shredded Mozzarella Cheese – $4.38

1 16-oz pkg Sliced Deli Meat – $2.49

1 giant pkg Thick Pepperoni – $3.99

2 giant cans Rooster Breast – $3.98

1 1-lb roll Sausage – $1.89

2 jars Peanut Butter – $2.30

1 32-oz carton Egg Whites – $2.95

3 dozen Eggs $1.59

1 giant jar Unsweetened Applesauce – $1.95

1 16-oz bag Mini Cucumbers – $2.29

1 bag Inexperienced Grapes $0.85/lb) – $2.46

1 bunch Bananas – $0.72

1 3-ct bag Coloured Peppers – $2.49

2 pkgs frozen Riced Cauliflower – $3.78

6 pkgs frozen Broccoli Florets – $5.10

2 luggage contemporary French Beans – $3.58

1 giant tub Natural Spring Combine – $3.49

1 3-head pkg contemporary Garlic – $0.85

1 giant canister Previous Original Oats – $2.09

1 12-oz pkg Chocolate Chips – $1.15

1 32-oz bag Powdered Suagar – $0.89

1 jar Rooster Bouillon Cubes – $0.99

1 field Honey Wheat Puffs – $1.53

1 field Child’s Crunch – $1.75

1 Household-Measurement field Frosty Flakes – $2.09

2 giant containers Rice Squares – $2.98

1 32-oz field Spaghetti Noodles – $0.89

1 16-oz bag Extensive Egg Noodles – $0.99

1 bag Mini Marshmallows – $0.79

1 bag Plain Rice Muffins – $1.19

2 loaves Sandwich Bread, decreased – $0.50

Complete: $87.83

Harris Teeter

1 field Graham Crackers – $1.19

1 10-oz pkg Fisher Pecans – $5.74, used $1/1 Fisher Chef’s Naturals Recipe Nuts, exp. 12/31/20 (SS 11/15/20) [10-oz.+; DND], plus obtain $1.00/1 rebate from Ibotta – $3.74 after coupon and rebate

2 containers Quaker Granola Bars (B1G1) – $2.89, used $1/2 Quaker Merchandise, exp. 12/13/20 (SS 11/01/20) [Excludes cups], plus obtain $1.50/2 rebate from Checkout 51 – $0.39/2 after coupon and rebate

1 field Celestial Seasonings Tea – $2.00, used $0.50/1 Celestial Seasonings Bagged Tea, exp. 1/11/21 (SS 10/11/20 R) [Any box] (doubled), plus obtain $1.00/1 rebate from Ibotta – FREE after coupon and rebate

10 cans Inexperienced Beans (B2G3) – $3.20

2 4-lb luggage Dixie Crystals Sugar – $3.54, used 2 $0.55/1 Dixie Crystals granulated sugar, 3.4 lb+, SS 11/15 (doubled) – $1.34/2 after coupons

2 containers Particular Okay Cereal – $5.00, used $0.70/1 printable (doubled), plus $0.50/1 printable (doubled), plus obtain 2 $0.60 rebates from Ibotta – $1.40/2 containers after coupons and rebates

~ plus obtain $0.20 rebate off any receipt from Ibotta

Complete after Coupons and Rebates: $11.06

I additionally picked up these things FREE from Ibotta (my retailer was out of the opposite objects).

Grocery Complete for the Week: $98.89