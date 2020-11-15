Brigette’s $74 Grocery Buying Journey and Weekly Menu Plan for six | Cash Saving Mother®

My older sister, Brigette, shares her purchasing journeys and menu plans each week! You’ll be able to go HERE to see all of her weekly menu plans and you’ll go HERE to learn all about her household!

6 luggage frozen Broccoli Florets – $5.10

1 bag frozen Peas – $0.98

2 64-oz cartons Orange Juice – $3.18

1 gallon Complete Milk – $0.99

1 gallon 1% Milk – $1.43

1 32-oz carton Half and Half – $1.39

1 can Whipped Dairy Topping – $2.89

1 32-oz carton Plain Nonfat Greek Yogurt – $2.39

5 particular person cartons Greek Yogurt – $2.90

1 24-oz carton Cottage Cheese – $1.49

1 5-lb bag Baking Potatoes – $2.89

4 cans Inexperienced Beans – $1.52

1 pkg Zucchini – $2.07

1 Cauliflower – $2.25

1 3-lb Lemons – $2.75

1 giant tub Natural Spring Combine – $3.49

1 3-pk Coloured Peppers – $2.49

1 bag Crimson Grapes ($0.85/lb) – $2.00

1 bunch Bananas ($0.38/lb) – $1.07

2 pkgs Romaine Hearts – $4.38

1 bag Mini Cucumbers – $2.09

1 jar Pasta Sauce – $0.85

1 1-lb field Butter Quarters – $1.67

1 16-oz pkg Deli Meat – $2.49

1 16-oz bag Shredded Cheddar Cheese – $2.19

1 16-oz bag Shredded Mozzarella Cheese – $2.19

1 8-oz pkg Sliced Cheese – $1.25

1 can Cooking Spray – $1.38

1 jar Parsley – $0.69

1 jar Oregano – $0.69

1 field Child’s Krunch – $1.95

1 field Rice Squares – $1.49

1 family-size field Frosted Flakes – $2.19

1 family-size field Cheese Crackers – $2.89

1 pkg Rice Desserts – $1.45

4 dozen Eggs – $2.16

1 pkg Sizzling Canine Buns – $0.59

1 loaf Sandwich Bread – $0.65

Weekly Grocery Complete: $74.32

Weekly Menu Plan

We ended up with some illness final week, so we ditched a number of of the meals deliberate and lived on crackers, pretzels, applesauce, toast and hen soup. 🙂 Consequently, I’ll be piggy-backing off final week’s meal plan!

Breakfasts

Everyone seems to be chargeable for making/cleansing up their very own breakfasts. Selections embody:

Cereal, Oatmeal, Toast, Cranberry Muffins, Fruit, Yogurt, Smoothies, Cottage Cheese, Scrambled/Boiled/Fried Eggs, Veggie Omelets

Lunches

Deli Meat/Cheese Sandwiches, Peppers, Apples x 2

Crackers/Rice Desserts/Peanut Butter, Cucumbers, Grapes/Bananas x 2

Leftovers x 3

Dinners

Leftover Hamburger Vegetable Soup, Biscuits

Sizzling Canines (from the freezer), Inexperienced Beans, Tossed Salad

Baked Meatballs (utilizing floor venison), French Bread, Tossed Salad, Broccoli

Venison Roast, Broccoli, Mashed Potatoes, Fruit, Tossed Salad

Date Night time Out (youngsters eat pancakes at house)

Floor Venison Gravy over Rice, Tossed Salad, Peas

Scrambled Eggs with Cheese, Broccoli, Brown Sugar Biscuit Twists