Boris Johnson pressured to self-isolate after Covid contact in crunch week for Brexit

Britain’s Prime Minister is being pressured to self-isolate

after coming into contact with a politician who has examined optimistic for coronavirus,

in a significant week that would decide whether or not the important thing Brexit commerce deal can be

agreed with the European Union.

Boris Johnson, who tweeted that he has no signs, has been beforehand admitted to hospital earlier this yr after being recognized with coronavirus the place he fought for his life in intensive care. In October President Trump was taken to hospital after testing optimistic for coronavirus.

On Sunday night the Prime Minister stated he would proceed to work from 10 Downing Road and comply with the principles after being notified by the contact tracing unit of the well being service known as NHS Check and Hint.

He had come into contact with Lee Anderson, a Conservative

Social gathering politician who has been at a gathering with Johnson in Downing Road on

Thursday. Anderson subsequently developed signs and examined optimistic for the

virus.

The setback for Johnson will see him self-isolate in a key week which can see EU leaders meet for a digital summit on Thursday. That is seen by many because the deadline to agree a draft commerce deal for Brexit.

The Prime Minister can be resulting from give a keynote speech on the atmosphere setting out plans to cut back carbon emissions, and he has hoped to spend this week constructing bridges with politicians inside his personal get together after replacing some of his closest advisers and hoping to reset relationships.

On Sunday a spokesman for the Prime Minister stated: “He’ll stick with it working from Downing Road, together with on main the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” the spokesman stated. “The prime minister will comply with the principles and is self-isolating.”

Final week Boris Johnson was the second world leader to receive a call from President-elect Joe Biden.