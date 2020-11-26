Blanket Scarves for simply $9.99! | Cash Saving Mother®

| Meg

That is such a terrific deal on blanket scarves!

Cents of Model has their standard Blanket Scarves on sale for just $9.99 as a particular Black Friday deal proper now! Simply use code CHICPLAID at checkout to get this low value!

I’ve a number of of those scarves and they’re tremendous cozy — excellent for fall or winter! I take advantage of them as a shawl, scarf, or perhaps a blanket on the sofa some nights. There are a number of methods to type these and they’re actually versatile.

Select from a number of completely different shade choices! These make nice present concepts, too.

Transport is free on orders over $35. In any other case, transport is a flat $2.99 per order.