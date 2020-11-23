BlackRock upgrades U.S. shares however requires buyers to undertake this ‘nuanced’ method

Optimistic vaccine developments are giving shares a shot within the arm for the third straight Monday. See full story.

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine will be as much as 90% efficient, late-stage trials present

Trials confirmed that the experimental vaccine was 90% efficient if administered at a half dose after which at a full dose one month later. See full story.

Trump marketing campaign makes an attempt to distance from conspiracy-theorist lawyer Sidney Powell

The Trump marketing campaign on Sunday distanced itself from lawyer Sidney Powell, who took half in a conspiracy-laden press convention with Rudy Giuliani on Thursday. See full story.