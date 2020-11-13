Black Lives Matter Meets QAnon as Latest Members of Congress Arrive

Maybe probably the most important characteristic of the brand new class is the truth that Republican girls have doubled their numbers, including members like Ms. Hinson and Ms. Mace. Of the ten incumbent Democrats who misplaced their seats in swing districts within the election final week, eight had been defeated by Republican girls.

“It’s not simply Democrat girls which have the monopoly on breaking glass ceilings; Republican girls have been doing all of it their lives,” stated Ms. Mace, the primary girl to graduate from the Citadel, who final week defeated Consultant Joe Cunningham, a centrist Democrat, to develop into the primary girl to characterize her state in Congress. “It doesn’t matter what your political affiliation is. If you would like girls to have a seat on the desk, if you wish to be in workplace, we’ve got to run with a view to win.”

However as the brand new members arrived on Capitol Hill, Consultant Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California and the minority chief, discovered himself defending a pair of newly elected members on his get together’s far proper: Ms. Greene, a QAnon follower, and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who has made supportive feedback in regards to the viral conspiracy motion.

Mr. McCarthy claimed each had disavowed the group, which has been labeled a possible home terrorism menace, and urged reporters to “give them a possibility” earlier than searching for to characterize them. Whereas Ms. Boebert has stated she shouldn’t be a follower of QAnon and Ms. Greene just lately stated she had chosen to follow “another path,” Ms. Greene has by no means denounced the group, whose convoluted idea claims falsely {that a} cabal of Devil-worshiping, pedophile Democrats is plotting in opposition to President Trump.

In an interview with reporters, Ms. Boebert, a Glock-toting conservative firebrand, confused the historic nature of Republican good points for ladies. Simply 13 Republican girls held seats within the Home this 12 months, whereas not less than 27 will when new members take workplace in January — surpassing a report excessive of 25.

“I’m not solely the primary feminine to characterize that district, however I’m the primary mother,” Ms. Boebert stated. “It’s an unimaginable honor to convey these values to Washington, D.C., in a time the place I feel we want extra frequent sense.”

Along with a surge of Republican girls, the freshman class diversifies Congress’s ranks: Marilyn Strickland, Democrat of Washington, is the primary Black girl to characterize her state in Congress and the primary Korean-American elected; Ms. Bush is the primary Black girl to characterize Missouri; and Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres, each Democrats of New York, are the first openly gay Black men to serve in Congress.