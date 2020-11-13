Bitter CNN Wails: Trump Is ‘Stealing Second of Nationwide Satisfaction’

The DNC-aligned CNN continued its gushing over Joe Biden’s declared victory on Friday’s New Day, however bitterly whined that President Trump was ruining their partisan celebration. Co-host Alisyn Camerota complained: “This must be a second of nationwide satisfaction. However President Trump is stealing that second of nationwide satisfaction for us, that we did one thing so properly, as a result of he is tainting it.”

So CNN and the leftist media didn’t attempt to taint the outcomes of the 2016 presidential election with their panic-ridden coverage? They didn’t admit simply this month that they had been nonetheless “suffering from collective PTSD?” The distinction in protection of the 2 elections is simply hypocritical and startling.

CNN political analyst Toluse Olorunnipa continued to bash the Trump nonetheless: “The one downside is that we now have a President who decides that as a result of he misplaced the election, he desires to solid doubt on all the course of.” The Democratic Information Community has continued its laughable call for unity, even whereas Olorunnipa hurled insults on the President: “…he can not abdomen the concept he will be a one-term President and be put down in historical past as a loser, to a sure extent, one thing that he has fought in opposition to for the higher a part of his time on Earth.” It’s truthfully onerous to have unity when CNN continues to trash Trump and half the nation that supported him.

This in fact was ignored as co-host John Berman continued to take a position on whether or not Trump was planning a coup or a con on the American individuals. CNN international affairs analyst Susan Glasser remarked: “Look, Trump has arrange this example, the place fact is by some means an act of opposition to the President.”

Olorunnipa saved up her assaults: “He isn’t more likely to really concede defeat.…However to depart in a huff and vowing to get revenge on the entire enemies that he thinks has been conspiring in opposition to him since he took workplace….He has the entire grievances that he must construct up a four-year marketing campaign of vengeance and attempting to run once more in 4 years.”

It might be good if CNN may present details and data, quite than their opinions and fixed assaults. Sadly, it’s doubtless that they’ll proceed to advertise Biden whereas persevering with to bash President Trump for the rest of his time period.

This CNN Bias was sponsored by Shark Vacuums and Sleep Number. Click on on the hyperlinks to allow them to know what you suppose.

A transcript of the November 13th Protection is included beneath: