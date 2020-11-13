Bitter CNN Wails: Trump Is ‘Stealing Second of Nationwide Satisfaction’

The DNC-aligned CNN continued its gushing over Joe Biden’s declared victory on Friday’s New Day, however bitterly whined that President Trump was ruining their partisan celebration. Co-host Alisyn Camerota complained: “This must be a second of nationwide satisfaction. However President Trump is stealing that second of nationwide satisfaction for us, that we did one thing so properly, as a result of he is tainting it.”
So CNN and the leftist media didn’t attempt to taint the outcomes of the 2016 presidential election with their panic-ridden coverage? They didn’t admit simply this month that they had been nonetheless “suffering from collective PTSD?” The distinction in protection of the 2 elections is simply hypocritical and startling.
CNN political analyst Toluse Olorunnipa continued to bash the Trump nonetheless: “The one downside is that we now have a President who decides that as a result of he misplaced the election, he desires to solid doubt on all the course of.” The Democratic Information Community has continued its laughable call for unity, even whereas Olorunnipa hurled insults on the President: “…he can not abdomen the concept he will be a one-term President and be put down in historical past as a loser, to a sure extent, one thing that he has fought in opposition to for the higher a part of his time on Earth.” It’s truthfully onerous to have unity when CNN continues to trash Trump and half the nation that supported him.
This in fact was ignored as co-host John Berman continued to take a position on whether or not Trump was planning a coup or a con on the American individuals. CNN international affairs analyst Susan Glasser remarked: “Look, Trump has arrange this example, the place fact is by some means an act of opposition to the President.”
Olorunnipa saved up her assaults: “He isn’t more likely to really concede defeat.…However to depart in a huff and vowing to get revenge on the entire enemies that he thinks has been conspiring in opposition to him since he took workplace….He has the entire grievances that he must construct up a four-year marketing campaign of vengeance and attempting to run once more in 4 years.”
It might be good if CNN may present details and data, quite than their opinions and fixed assaults. Sadly, it’s doubtless that they’ll proceed to advertise Biden whereas persevering with to bash President Trump for the rest of his time period.
A transcript of the November 13th Protection is included beneath:
New Day
11/13/20
6:28 AM ET
ALISYN CAMEROTA: Okay, John, becoming a member of us now, we now have CNN international affairs analyst, Susan Glasser, she’s a workers author for the New Yorker. And CNN political analyst, Toluse Olorunnipa, a White Home reporter at “The Washington Publish.” Nice to see each of you. So on a bigger scale, final evening, the Division of Homeland Safety, the precise unit tasked with determining if there’s any voting irregularities, if there’s any fraud, put out a placing assertion. Partly, it learn, the November third election was probably the most safe in American historical past. There is no such thing as a proof that any voting system deleted or misplaced votes, modified votes, or was in any method compromised. Toluse, this must be a proud second in U.S. Historical past. This must be a second of nationwide satisfaction. However President Trump is stealing that second of nationwide satisfaction for us, that we did one thing so properly, as a result of he is tainting it. Your ideas?
TOLUSE OLORUNNIPA [CNN Political Analyst]: Yeah, tens of hundreds of People labored extremely onerous to make this election free and honest in the midst of a pandemic. The most important problem for election officers and generations. They usually rose to the duty, all the way in which from the nationwide degree, together with our nationwide safety officers, who needed to combat in opposition to international interference and international makes an attempt to intervene and alter the votes of People. They labored onerous. Native election officers labored onerous to place this election collectively. Individuals who had been simply volunteers working at polls and individuals who counted these votes late into the lifeless of the evening. They had been working very onerous. And what we did have was a free and honest election. The one downside is that we now have a President who decides that as a result of he misplaced the election, he desires to solid doubt on the total course of. He thinks that in states that he received, all the things was high quality, however in states the place he misplaced, there was apparent fraud. And you need to query why the President would try this, different than the truth that he can not abdomen the concept he will be a one-term President and be put down in historical past as a loser, to a sure extent, one thing that he has fought in opposition to for the higher a part of his time on Earth. So, t’s clear that the President is being reputeduated on this assertion, which says that every one of his claims about voter fraud haven’t any foundation. He is been going to court docket. He isn’t been capable of show any of his fees. It has been over per week, and there is not any proof to again up what the President is saying. And it is clear that this was a free and honest election and sadly for him, he misplaced.
JOHN BERMAN: He was being repudiated by an workplace within the federal authorities, of which he’s at the highest of. It is his personal people who find themselves saying to the world that the President is fallacious. And Chris Krebs, Reuters is reporting that he expects to be fired now for talking the fact. And he is going method out of his option to repudiate the President. He is retweeting statements like this, please do not retweet wild and baseless claims about voting machines, even when they’re made by the President! These theories have been debunked many instances, together with by DHS. Susan, you’ve been wanting into what’s been happening with the President, making calls throughout D.C. making calls to the neatest individuals about what he is doing. Whether or not it is a coup, as you say, or a con. Survey says?
SUSAN GLASSER [CNN Global Affairs Analyst]: Effectively, modestly reassuringly, I’d say, extra con than coup, however horrible, horrible for our democracy. That is the underside line, John. Look, Trump has arrange this state of affairs, the place fact is by some means an act of opposition to the President, whether or not coming from his personal authorities or Republican occasion officers, who thus far have been frightened of acknowledging the actuality. Privately, they’re doing so. And never — to me, one of many most tough issues we have seen, proper, we have actually had a state of affairs the place they’re performing as if they’re in official opposition, the election outcomes, however privately reassuring journalists like me and others, no, no, no, do not fear, it is high quality, we’re simply giving him time. I feel it is one of the crucial reckless weeks in a reckless presidency.
CAMEROTA: I imply, because the pandemic, as John says, stampedes throughout this nation. Because the metaphor that we have been utilizing this week is that jumbo jets of People, three to 4 jumbo jets a day are falling out of the sky and killing People. If we noticed it that method, it might be extra dramatic than, I suppose we have gotten used to individuals dying alone in ICUs. And the President is MIA, we have not heard from him. Are your sourcing telling you that the following time we hear from him that it will likely be with a declaration of a 2024 Presidential run?
OLORUNNIPA: The President is pondering about his political future and he is potential run in 4 years. He isn’t more likely to really concede defeat. He is extra more likely to clearly depart the White Home by January twentieth. However to depart in a huff and vowing to get revenge on all of the enemies that he thinks has been conspiring in opposition to him since he took workplace. He’s being going in opposition to the deep state; he’s been attacking the media. He says that huge tech and large cash are in opposition to him. He has the entire grievances that he must construct up a four-year marketing campaign of vengeance and attempting to run once more in 4 years. Now, we do know President is already 74 years previous. If he had been to run once more in 4 years, he can be pushing 80. He can be attempting to turn into the oldest President in historical past, even older than Joe Biden. So there are questions on whether or not his well being would enable him to run once more, however I would not be shocked if we did hear the President, quite than giving a concession, gave a defiant marketing campaign announcement saying that he was going to run if 4 years, regardless that he sees himself leaving the White Home in matter of months.
CAMEROTA: Toluse, Susan, thanks each very a lot for your whole reporting.