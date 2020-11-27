Biden’s Cupboard: Whom He’s Picked So Far

WASHINGTON — With the Trump administration having authorized the start of the formal transition course of, President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. is slowly naming the people he hopes will information him by his first time period as president and assist form his pondering within the years forward.

Mr. Biden has chosen cupboard nominees who’re profession officers and acknowledged specialists of their fields, however they nonetheless face a affirmation course of that has grown bitterly polarized. And the get together that can maintain the Senate throughout that course of will not be clear: Two runoffs in Georgia may tip the scales to Democrats. If Republicans retain management of the chamber, Mr. Biden’s nominees might face a harder path to affirmation.

But with a solid of well-known nominees and a newly created place centered on local weather change, Mr. Biden has already begun to telegraph among the points he intends to prioritize. Listed below are the advisers he has picked thus far, and a few contenders he might announce afterward:

Secretary of State

Antony J. Blinken