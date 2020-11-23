Biden Will Nominate First Girl to Lead Intelligence, First Latino to Run Homeland Safety

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. plans to call a number of prime nationwide safety picks on Tuesday, his transition workplace stated, together with the primary Latino to guide the Division of Homeland Safety, the primary girl to go the intelligence group and a former secretary of state, John Kerry, to be his local weather czar.

At an occasion in Wilmington, Del., Mr. Biden will announce plans to appoint Alejandro Mayorkas to be his secretary of the Division of Homeland Safety, his transition workplace stated, and Avril Haines to be his director of nationwide intelligence. He intends to call Mr. Kerry as a particular presidential envoy on local weather. The transition workplace additionally confirmed reports on Sunday evening that Mr. Biden will nominate Antony J. Blinken to be secretary of state and Jake Sullivan as nationwide safety adviser.

Mr. Biden may also nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be ambassador to the United Nations and restore the job to cabinet-level standing, giving Ms. Thomas-Greenfield, an African-American girl, a seat on his Nationwide Safety Council.

Mr. Kerry’s job doesn’t require Senate affirmation. An announcement launched by the transition workplace stated Mr. Kerry “will combat local weather change full-time as Particular Presidential Envoy for Local weather and can sit on the Nationwide Safety Council.”