Biden Turns Up the Warmth on the G.S.A.

The Trump administration presses for a recount in Wisconsin, whereas Nancy Pelosi braces for a thinner majority.
Biden exited his automobile to obtain a briefing on nationwide safety in Wilmington, Del., yesterday.
Democrats re-elect Pelosi, placing her in control of a slimmed-down Home majority.
Home Democrats re-elected Speaker Nancy Pelosi as their leader yesterday, setting her up for what she has mentioned is prone to be her final time period because the social gathering’s main legislator.
Forward of the vote, Pelosi had confronted the perennial stirrings from the left, however she had no significant opposition. Her high deputies, Steny Hoyer, the bulk chief, and James Clyburn, the Democratic whip, have been re-elected to their positions.
Together with them, Hakeem Jeffries of New York was re-elected because the chairman of the Democratic caucus, and Katherine Clark, a progressive member from Massachusetts, was elevated to the place of assistant speaker — indicators that the social gathering is laying a basis for its future management.
In remarks after the vote, Pelosi indicated she was nonetheless dedicated to a pledge she made in 2018 to step down from the speakership in 2022. “If my husband is listening, don’t let me need to be extra particular than that,” she mentioned jokingly. “We by no means anticipated to have one other time period now. I think about this a present. And I can’t wait to be working with Joe Biden and making ready us for our transition into the longer term.”
Pelosi — who in 2007 turned the primary feminine speaker of the Home — nonetheless must be confirmed as speaker by the total Home, which can convene in January, however she’s nearly assured to win that vote. She’s going to preside over what’s prone to be the slimmest Democratic majority within the Home since World Battle II, after Democrats misplaced at the least eight seats on this month’s election.
This week, the Republican caucus additionally re-elected Kevin McCarthy as its minority chief. Read our Q. and A. with him about the place the G.O.P. goes subsequent.
