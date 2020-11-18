Biden Says Trump Is Jeopardizing PPE Stockpile By Blocking Transition

Whereas talking at a roundtable in Delaware, President-Elect Joe Biden stated the nation’s PPE stockpile is being jeopardized by the GSA blocking his transition.

Video:

Biden says Trump is jeopardizing the nationwide PPE stockpile by blocking the transition. pic.twitter.com/9mOhljhFEp — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 18, 2020

President-Elect Biden stated, ” am optimistic, however we ought to be additional alongside. One of many issues that we’re having now’s the failure of the administration to acknowledge. The regulation says that the Common Companies Administration has an individual who acknowledges who the winner is. After which they should have entry to the entire knowledge and knowledge that the federal government possesses to be ready. And it doesn’t require there to be an absolute winner. It says the obvious winner. We have now been unable to get entry to the sorts of issues we have to know concerning the depth of the stockpile. We all know there’s not a lot in any respect. There’s a complete lot of issues which are simply — we simply don’t have accessible to us, which until it’s made accessible quickly, we’re going to be behind.”

Trump is jeopardizing the security of frontline staff in the course of the pandemic, however his ego gained’t permit him to confess that he’s a loser.

Trump’s obstruction of Joe Biden’s transition is about sabotaging the President-Elect out of spite. The GSA administrator is claimed to be cracking beneath the pressure of attempting to be loyal to Trump whereas damaging the nation.

Joe Biden gained the election, however till the day that he’s pressured to go away workplace, Donald Trump goes to search out methods to sicken and kill extra Individuals.

