Biden Nominates Cuban-Born Lawyer to Lead Homeland Safety Dept.

“Do I feel he’s extra left of middle than I would love? Sure,” Mr. Candy stated, including, “There’s no query he’s certified for the job, interval.”

Rand Beers, a former performing secretary of homeland safety within the Obama administration, stated Mr. Biden’s choose made it clear that whereas immigration could be an early focus for the division, the brand new administration would additionally bolster its different duties, comparable to cybersecurity and pure disasters.

Mr. Beers stated Mr. Mayorkas balanced a vigilance of safety threats with an curiosity in serving to immigrants in want, pointing to his work vetting visa functions for Iraqis who assisted the U.S. navy. Mr. Beers stated Mr. Mayorkas pushed his groups to bear exhaustive evaluations of intelligence reviews to scout for communications between candidates and suspected terrorists.

“He mainly took that significantly and stated we will’t ignore these reviews however we can also’t assume the extent of contact,” Mr. Beers stated. “He’s considerate, he’s analytical and he’s humane.”

On the Homeland Safety Division, Mr. Mayorkas led the company’s response to the Ebola and Zika outbreaks, expertise extraordinarily related to this second, the Biden transition crew stated on Monday. As homeland safety secretary, Mr. Mayorkas would oversee the Federal Emergency Administration Company, which has performed a main function in serving to state governments fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“He has seen all results of Covid-19 in all segments of the financial system and affecting every kind of individuals, and he has been immersed on this for months,” stated Jamie Gorelick, a companion at his regulation agency, WilmerHale, and former deputy lawyer basic within the Clinton administration. Ms. Gorelick tapped Mr. Mayorkas to guide the regulation agency’s coronavirus process drive for purchasers.

Mr. Mayorkas has additionally been paying shut consideration to Mr. Trump’s efforts to overtake the immigration system, Ms. Gorelick stated.