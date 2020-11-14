Biden improved in South Carolina’s suburbs, however not sufficient to avoid wasting a weak freshman Democrat

The closest constituency, not surprisingly, was the first District alongside the coast, the place Trump’s moved downward from 53-40 to solely 52-46. This shift to the left, although, wasn’t fairly sufficient for freshman Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham, who lost reelection 51-49 in opposition to Republican Nancy Mace.

Trump carried his different 5 seats by double digits. The closest was the 2nd District within the Augusta and Columbia suburbs, which supported him 56-39 in 2016 however by a smaller 55-44. Democrats hoped earlier than Election Day that veteran Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican who infamously screamed “You lie!” at Barack Obama throughout a congressional tackle in 2009, could possibly be weak there in opposition to well-funded Democrat Adair Ford Boroughs, however Wilson gained by a comparable 56-43. The sixth District, in the meantime, moved from 67-30 Clinton to 67-32 Biden.