Biden and Harris able to kick some Trump administration ass in transition

Let’s go.

Learn it (all the best way to the tip) and weep (for pleasure):

Simply in case it’s too tiny, and since it’s simply so satisfying to see in print: “Within the days forward, transition officers will start assembly with federal officers to debate the pandemic response, have a full accounting of our nationwide safety pursuits, and achieve full understanding of the Trump administration’s efforts to hole out authorities companies.”

Thanks, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and Transition Government Director Yohannes Abraham. Your priorities are precisely proper.