Past Meat unveils two new variations of its Past Burgers – TechCrunch

Beyond Meat has launched two new variations of its Past Burgers, the corporate introduced as we speak.

The 2 new choices will likely be out there on retailer cabinets in 2021, however will likely be on provide at a two-day pop up occasion in Los Angeles for folk to attempt.

The brand new Past Burger patties are designed to reflect the choices of beef out there with the presentation of a decrease fats patty possibility and a brand new model of its greater fats content material possibility that the model guarantees will likely be its “juiciest” patty for the “meatiest” Beyond Meat patty in the marketplace.

The low fats possibility comprises 50% much less saturated fats and 35% much less complete fats than 80/20 beef, in keeping with an announcement and each burgers have fewer energy and added nutritional vitamins and minerals which are akin to beef’s micronutrient profile, the corporate stated in an announcement.