Behind Trump’s Yearslong Effort to Flip Shedding Into Successful

Within the Senate, beneath the management of Mitch McConnell, the bulk chief, Republicans blocked Democratic efforts to get more cash to states so they may purchase extra sorting gear to depend the large inflow of mail ballots sooner.

In key states like Pennsylvania and Michigan, Republican-controlled legislatures refused makes an attempt by civil rights teams and Democrats to alter or droop statutes forbidding election staff from starting to depend ballots earlier than Election Day. And as soon as the counting started, the Trump marketing campaign and the president’s allies pursued different techniques to gradual or cease the depend and seed doubt in regards to the validity of the outcomes.

Earlier than Election Day, celebration officers on the state and nationwide ranges helped arrange groups of observers, a task that was as soon as an emblem of the transparency of American democracy. However on this case, Mr. Trump and his allies inspired their observers in key states to behave aggressively to cease what they portrayed as widespread dishonest and supply data that could possibly be fed into lawsuits and stoke demonstrations and protection from pleasant commentators and journalists.

As a Pennsylvania state senator, Mike Regan, a Republican, put it at a rally in Harrisburg final week, “I’ve been advised in no unsure phrases by the state celebration and by our leaders that they’re coordinating with the Trump marketing campaign, and up to now Pennsylvania has finished all the pieces that the Trump marketing campaign has requested them to do.”

Almost all of it could be finished within the identify of a falsehood: that the American voting system was so corroded by fraud that any dropping end result for the president couldn’t be respectable.

There was no better proponent of that notion than Mr. Trump, who promoted it closely from behind his presidential lectern or from his telephone. A presidency that started with a lie — that President Barack Obama was not a citizen — is now ending with one, too.

How It Started

The truth is, by the point Mr. Trump acknowledged in September 2016 that Mr. Obama was certainly born in the US, he was properly alongside in selling a brand new false narrative that the election was rigged in favor of his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.