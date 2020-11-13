Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
Austrian Supreme Court docket makes a ultimate ruling in a long-running Fb speech takedown case, ruling it should take away defamatory posts a few politician worldwide — Austria’s Supreme Court docket has dismissed Fb’s enchantment in a protracted working speech takedown case — ruling it should take away references …
Austrian Supreme Court docket makes a ultimate ruling in a long-running Fb speech takedown case, ruling it should take away defamatory posts a few politician worldwide (Natasha Lomas/TechCrunch)
Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch: