Austrian Supreme Court docket makes a ultimate ruling in a long-running Fb speech takedown case, ruling it should take away defamatory posts a few politician worldwide (Natasha Lomas/TechCrunch)

Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:

Austrian Supreme Court docket makes a ultimate ruling in a long-running Fb speech takedown case, ruling it should take away defamatory posts a few politician worldwide  —  Austria’s Supreme Court docket has dismissed Fb’s enchantment in a protracted working speech takedown case — ruling it should take away references …

