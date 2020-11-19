Austria: Anti-Muslim rhetoric rises after Vienna assault

When Gözde Taşkaya remembers the November 2 assault in Vienna, it’s the sense of panic that’s so vivid.

Individuals operating to the subway station, individuals falling to the bottom, on damaged glass, the sound of gunshots.

Because the attacker killed 4 individuals and injured 20 extra, Taşkaya, a 32-year-old multimedia designer and her two pals hid within the basement of the espresso home that they had been assembly in.

For hours, they waited and adopted the developments on social media.

“We have been no less than 15 individuals in that cellar and sooner or later we began to encourage one another, saying issues like, ‘Every little thing can be fantastic. The police are outdoors. We’re secure right here,’.”

Gözde Taşkaya lays down a wreath along with members of the Community Muslim Civil Society [Murtaza Elham/Al Jazeera]

For Taşkaya, the night time ended at three or 4 within the morning – the assault had began at roughly 8pm – when she lastly discovered a driver to take her residence. He didn’t settle for any cash from her.

“It was vital to him to deliver as many individuals as potential residence safely on this emergency scenario.”

A few days later, she laid a wreath along with members of the Community Muslim Civil Society, an organisation she has been concerned in for years, and different representatives minority communities in Austria.

After the assault, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz mentioned: “Our enemy, Islamic extremism, which is directed in opposition to all our values and our structure, doesn’t solely wish to trigger demise and struggling – it additionally desires to divide our society, and we is not going to enable this to occur.”

“This assertion has given hope to many individuals”, mentioned Taşkaya.

However many really feel Kurz’s sentiment is susceptible to being misplaced.

On November 11, he introduced Austria was banning “political Islam”.

Austrian PM: “Within the struggle in opposition to political Islam, we are going to create a legal offense referred to as “political Islam” so as to have the ability to take motion in opposition to those that should not terrorists themselves, however who create the breeding floor for such.” https://t.co/tAjQFdlbLo — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) November 12, 2020

The federal government agreed on a variety of “anti-terrorism” measures, together with the power to maintain people convicted of “terror” offences behind bars for all times, electronically surveilling individuals convicted of “terror”-related crimes upon launch, and criminalising religiously motivated and politically “excessive” acts.

“It’s horrifying that the federal government is continually saying and deciding on one thing that really must be examined constitutionally,” Taşkaya mentioned.

Ramazan Demir, 34, who has labored as a Muslim jail chaplain in Austria for eight years, mentioned: “We see that radicalisation within the prisons is rising increasingly.”

There are 2,000 Muslims in Austria’s prisons, and just one jail chaplain who’s financed by the Islamic Spiritual Neighborhood in Austria, Demir mentioned. The remainder of the work is finished by volunteers.

“We want full-time workers in order that we don’t lose these individuals.”

Prevention work begins the place persons are uncovered to ‘radicalisation’, Ramazan Demir says [Courtesy: Ramazan Demir/Al Jazeera]

Prevention work ought to begin as quickly as persons are uncovered to “radicalisation”, particularly in prisons as many individuals flip to faith, he mentioned.

“There are radicals among the many Muslims, however they’re a fringe group in opposition to which we should act collectively. In fact, we’ve got to forestall terrorism. However what we do about it should be mentioned with [experts] and representatives of the non secular group.”

Nadim Mazarweh, who works as an extremism and deradicalisation knowledgeable on the Islamic Spiritual Neighborhood in Austria (IGGÖ), mentioned the federal government’s plan was a rash resolution.

“And I believe it has rather a lot to do with the truth that there has after all additionally been worldwide dialogue that the federal government and the Workplace for the Safety of the Structure and Counterterrorism (BTV) have failed all alongside the road.”

Additional particulars over the assault have been revealed prior to now few days.

The attacker had been categorized as harmful by BVT, two weeks earlier than the assault, after his failed ammunition buy in Slovakia was belatedly added to a database.

“The murderer might and may have been arrested prematurely,” Mazarweh mentioned, including that as an alternative of investigating why this didn’t occur, the federal government is presenting a package deal of measures in opposition to “terror” and “political Islam”.

‘The time period ‘political Islam’ is totally ineffective and is rejected by consultants, Mazarweh says [Courtesy: Nadim Mazarweh/Al Jazeera]

“I used to be shocked by this utterly aimless formulation. The time period ‘political Islam’ is totally ineffective and is rejected by consultants. It’s like speaking about political Christianity or political Hinduism,” mentioned Mazarweh.

For the Muslim group, such rhetoric means individuals really feel like they’re routinely suspected.

Presently, between 700,000 and 800,000 Muslims stay in Austria, about 8 % of the inhabitants.

Because the capturing, anti-Muslim racism has been on the rise, mentioned Elif Adam, 31, the co-founder and president of Dokustelle, an organisation which helps victims of Islamophobia.

“We hear of recriminations, insults and slander. Of intimidation and verbal assaults on the road. Now we have heard about lecturers who insulted their college students the day after the assault, they mentioned issues like ‘S***** Muslims’ at school. A lady was hit on the chest. Others have been spat on,” mentioned Adam.

In one of the severe circumstances, a mom was verbally attacked in a hospital ready room, whereas her 12-year-old daughter was current. A person had pointed at them and made a cutthroat gesture.

“You must all be killed,” he mentioned.

The mom knowledgeable the police and referred to as Adam afterwards.

“She wished to know whether or not it was exaggerated to file a criticism. I encourage the individual and attempt to empower them.”

Adam works with a small crew on a voluntary foundation so as to struggle Islamophobia [Courtesy: Elif Adam/Al Jazeera]

Girls carrying headscarves are significantly affected.

“I used to be referred to as by a mom who herself had been verbally attacked. She doesn’t dare to exit in the mean time and has reservations about sending her daughter to highschool,” mentioned Adam, who works voluntarily.

She described the Kurz’s plan as a populist transfer, and plans, with different representatives of civil society teams, to name on the federal government to make sure human rights and the rule of legislation are upheld.