At Least 74 Drown in Wreck Off Libya, U.N. Company Says

“Now we have lengthy referred to as for a change within the evidently unworkable strategy to Libya and the Mediterranean, together with ending returns to the nation and establishing a transparent disembarkation mechanism adopted by solidarity from different states,” Mr. Soda mentioned. “Hundreds of susceptible folks proceed to pay the worth for inaction each at sea and on land.”

The catastrophe got here weeks after at least 140 migrants drowned when their boat sank off Senegal within the deadliest wreck this 12 months, in accordance with the Worldwide Group for Migration.

That boat had left Mbour, a coastal city in western Senegal, with about 200 migrants, sure for the Canary Islands. Nevertheless it caught hearth a number of hours later and capsized within the Atlantic Ocean close to St.-Louis, on Senegal’s northwest coast, the company mentioned.

The Senegalese and Spanish Navies, in addition to close by fishermen, rescued 59 folks and recovered the stays of 20 others, in accordance with the Worldwide Group for Migration, which cited information studies.

Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the group in Geneva, mentioned that the migrants who drowned on Thursday had been primarily from Nigeria, Gambia and Burkina Faso and that the survivors had been clearly distressed and traumatized.

The raft, she mentioned, was most certainly headed for Malta or Italy, with folks fleeing extortion, torture and arbitrary arrest and imprisonment in Libya, which descended into chaos in 2011 after the ouster and killing of the longtime dictator Col. Muammar el-Qaddafi.

Since then, Libya has been divided between two administrations, within the east and west of the nation, backed by rival overseas powers.