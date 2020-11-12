As Trump Hides In The White Home, Tucker Carlson Assaults Biden For Not Being In Public Sufficient

Tucker Carlson kicked off his present on Thursday evening by accusing Joe Biden of hiding from the general public after the presidential election, although it’s Donald Trump who has gone into shelter-in-place mode over the previous week.

“What precisely is happening behind this information blackout veiling Joe Biden from public view?” the Fox host requested, desperately making an attempt to gin up some sort of controversy because the Trump presidency crumbles.

Carlson added, “Over on the newly official Workplace of the President-elect, they’re busy rewarding the forces of repression that made these election outcomes potential.”

Carlson mentioned:

So what precisely is happening behind this information blackout veiling Joe Biden from public view? Effectively, just about precisely what you anticipate is going on. Over on the newly official Workplace of the President-elect, they’re busy rewarding the forces of repression that made these election outcomes potential. Guess who’s first in line? Oh, you guessed it, the tech monopoly. They did their job. They shut down one aspect, protected the opposite, and now it’s time for the reward.

As Tucker Carlson assaults Biden for “veiling” himself from public view, Trump has been hiding in the White House for much of the past week, solely rising for about 10 minutes throughout a Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery.

Trump is hiding whereas Biden is already attending to work

Since Joe Biden was declared the winner of final week’s presidential election, he hasn’t wasted a second attending to work and making ready himself to take over on Jan. 20, 2021.

The president-elect has been organising his COVID response team, ceaselessly addressing the general public about his plans, taking questions from reporters and even beginning to make key staffing selections. Biden can be laying the groundwork for a set of executive actions he’ll instantly take to undo among the injury Trump has achieved.

In different phrases, the president-elect has achieved extra work over the previous week than Trump has achieved prior to now 4 years.

Together with his laughable assault on Joe Biden Thursday evening, Tucker Carlson reminded the nation simply how unserious an individual he’s.

