Armenia PM says he signed settlement to finish Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has mentioned he signed a “painful” settlement with the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to finish the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

His declaration within the early hours after Tuesday got here after ethnic Armenian officers within the disputed area confirmed that the important thing metropolis of Shusha (often known as Shushi in Armenia) had been taken by Azeri forces.

There was no official speedy response from Azerbaijan.

In a Fb publish, Pashinyan described the transfer as “unspeakably painful for me personally and for our folks”. He mentioned he took the choice based mostly on an in-depth evaluation of the fight scenario and following discussions with consultants, including he would deal with the nation “within the coming days”.

“This isn’t a victory however there may be not defeat till you contemplate your self defeated. We are going to by no means contemplate ourselves defeated and this shall develop into a brand new begin of an period of our nationwide unity and rebirth,” Pashinyan mentioned.

A Kremlin spokesman additionally mentioned the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia had signed a deal on full stoppage of fight actions over Nagorno-Karabakh, based on Russian information companies.

Armenian and Azeri forces have been combating for six weeks within the area of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is inside Azerbaijan however has been below the management of ethnic Armenians since 1994.

Greater than 1,000 folks have been reported killed within the battle.

