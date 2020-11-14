Argentina beat All Blacks for first time

Nicolas Sanchez scored all of Argentina’s factors

New Zealand (3) 15 Tries: Cane, Clarke Con: Mo’unga Pen: Mo’unga Argentina (16) 25 Con: Sanchez Pens: Sanchez 6

Argentina have crushed New Zealand for the primary time of their historical past with a 25-15 win within the Rugby Championship.

The match was Argentina’s first Check in 13 months, whereas the All Blacks suffered a second defeat in a row after final week’s loss to Australia.

The Pumas led 16-3 on the break and saved New Zealand at bay to safe a well-known and shock win in Sydney.

“This can be a huge day for Argentina rugby and likewise for our nation and other people,” stated Argentina captain, Pablo Matera.

“It very robust there in the meanwhile and it was robust for us to come back right here and put together ourselves for this event.

“We simply wish to present our those who when you work laborious with a number of willpower you will get issues carried out.

“We’re actually pleased with this crew and of our nation.”

Fly-half Nicolas Sanchez scored all of Argentina’s factors with a attempt, six penalties and a conversion.

New Zealand, who misplaced 24-22 to Australia final week in Brisbane, suffered back-to-back Check defeats for the primary time since August 2011.

“They in all probability introduced extra depth,” stated All Blacks captain Sam Cane. “Their defence was excellent.

“We could not actually get our recreation going and put them below any stress with the ball. Too many little errors and ill-discipline points and so they saved the scoreboard ticking over.

“We weren’t ok, which is extraordinarily disappointing however full credit score to them.”

Evaluation

Chris Jones, BBC rugby union correspondent

This is without doubt one of the most sensational leads to latest rugby union historical past, particularly when you think about how Argentina hadn’t performed a Check match for the reason that Rugby World Cup 13 months in the past.

They have been anticipated to be thrashed by a battle-hardened New Zealand; bear in mind world champions South Africa pulled out of the Rugby Championship citing a scarcity of preparation time.

Whereas it is a well-known day for the Pumas and an enormous consequence for world rugby, the All Blacks inquest will start. They’ve now misplaced two in a row for the primary time since 2011, and look a shadow of the all-conquering aspect they have been below Steve Hansen.

Ian Foster was a controversial appointment to many, and given he solely has a two-year contract, he finds himself below stress already.

Groups

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett; Jordie Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jack Goodhue, Caleb Clarke; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell; Sam Whitelock, Patrick Tuipulotu; Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, Joe Moody.

Replacements: Codie Taylor, Alex Hodgman, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Brad Weber, Rieko Ioane, Damian McKenzie.

Argentina: Santiago Carreras; Bautista Delguy, Matias Orlando, Santiago Chocobares, Juan Imhoff; Nicolas Sanchez, Tomas Cubelli; Rodrigo Bruni, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera (capt); Matias Alemanno, Guido Petti; Francisco Gomez Kodela, Julian Montoya, Nahuel Tetaz Chapparo

Replacements: Facundo Bosch, Mayco Vivas, Santiago Medrano, Santiago Grondona, Tomas Lezana, Gonzalo Bertranou, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Cordero

Referee: Angus Gardner (AUS)