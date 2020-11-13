Apple releases macOS Huge Sur – TechCrunch

The most recent Mac working system arrives, Amazon faces a lawsuit over PPE and Disney+ turns one. That is your Every day Crunch for November 12, 2020.

The large story: Apple releases macOS Huge Sur

This replace, which was first introduced 5 months in the past at WWDC, contains a variety of design modifications that proceed to blur the road between macOS and iOS.

One of many huge additions is the Management Middle, an iOS/iPadOS characteristic that presents a translucent pane down the precise aspect of the display screen. In the meantime, Safari added options like built-in translation. And app icons and sounds have been up to date all through.

Brian Heater has been using the beta since June, and he concluded that Huge Sur “boasts some key upgrades to apps and the system at massive, however extra importantly from Apple’s perspective, it lays the groundwork for the primary spherical of Arm-powered Macs and continues its march towards a uniformity between the corporate’s two major working methods.”

The tech giants

Facebook’s Snapchat-like ‘Vanish Mode’ feature arrives on Messenger and Instagram — The characteristic, meant for extra informal conversations, permits customers to set chats to robotically delete after the message is seen and the chat is closed.

Amazon faces lawsuit alleging failure to provide PPE to workers during pandemic — The category motion go well with alleges Amazon did not correctly defend its warehouse staff and violated parts of New York Metropolis’s human rights legislation.

Apple HomePod Mini review: Remarkably big sound — A sensible speaker for the plenty.

Startups, funding and enterprise capital

Menlo Security announces $100M Series E on $800M valuation — CEO and co-founder Amir Ben-Efraim informed us the startup stays targeted on net and e mail as main assault vectors.

Livestorm raises $30M for its browser-based meeting and webinar platform — It’s purely browser based mostly, with out requiring presenters or attendees to put in any software program.

Nana nabs $6M for an online academy and marketplace dedicated to appliance repair — Nana runs a free academy to show individuals how you can repair home equipment, then provides them the choice to turn into part of its restore market.

Recommendation and evaluation from Further Crunch

Are subscription services the future of fintech? — As subscriptions turn into an more and more alluring enterprise mannequin, fintechs must think about whether or not this technique is definitely worth the danger.

Conflicts in California’s trade secret laws on customer lists create uncertainty — Learn this earlier than you soar ship or rent a salesman who already has.

As public investors reprice edtech bets, what’s ahead for the hot startup sector? — Promoting edtech on the vaccine information (as buyers did) was a wager that progress within the sector can be constrained by a return to normalcy.

All the pieces else

Disney+ has more than 73M subscribers — The streaming service launched one yr in the past immediately.

L’Oréal rolls out a line of ‘virtual makeup’ — This builds on L’Oréal’s 2018 acquisition of an augmented actuality filter firm referred to as Modiface.

