Apple merchandise value practically $7 million stolen in freeway theft

Apple merchandise value £5 million ($6.6 million) have been stolen from a lorry in a dramatic freeway theft 75 miles north of London, police stated on Tuesday.
The offenders “focused and tied up” a lorry driver and safety guard on the M1, one of many U.Ok.’s main north-south routes, on the night of Nov. 10, Northamptonshire Police stated.
They then drove the lorry to the close by village of Crick, the place they transferred the trailer loaded with invaluable Apple
merchandise to an awaiting truck, leaving the driving force and guard behind.
The truck was later discovered throughout a county border to the north, in Leicestershire. Police consider the robbers transferred the contents of the truck — apparently containing 48 pallets of Apple merchandise — to a 3rd car. The objects stolen included AirPods, Apple Watches and iPhone 11s.
Authorities are interesting for witnesses of the crime, which came about on the southbound slip street at Junction 18 of the M1 between 7.45 p.m. and eight p.m. on Nov. 10.
Police are additionally trying to communicate to anybody who could have been provided any Apple merchandise on the market “in uncommon circumstances,” or who is aware of of anybody who’s promoting such objects at low-cost costs.