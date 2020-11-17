Apple merchandise value practically $7 million stolen in freeway theft

Apple launched the brand new iPhone 12 final month. Police say robbers stole £5 million value of Apple merchandise in a freeway theft on November 10.

Apple merchandise value £5 million ($6.6 million) have been stolen from a lorry in a dramatic freeway theft 75 miles north of London, police stated on Tuesday.

The offenders “focused and tied up” a lorry driver and safety guard on the M1, one of many U.Ok.’s main north-south routes, on the night of Nov. 10, Northamptonshire Police stated.