Comprehensive macOS 11.0 Big Sur review: the end of OS X era — Sure, you learn that proper—Mac OS X (or macOS 10?) isn’t any extra. — The period of Mac OS X is over. Sort of. — For the primary time in nearly 20 years, Apple has determined to bump up the model variety of the Mac’s working system.
Apple plans to launch an iPad with a mini-LED show and AirPods 3 with a design just like AirPods Professional, each within the first half of 2021 (Tim Hardwick/MacRumors)
Comprehensive macOS 11.0 Big Sur review: the end of OS X era — Sure, you learn that proper—Mac OS X (or macOS 10?) isn’t any extra. — The period of Mac OS X is over. Sort of. — For the primary time in nearly 20 years, Apple has determined to bump up the model variety of the Mac’s working system.