Likelihood Miller / 9to5Mac:
Apple defends its delayed IDFA modifications in iOS 14, and slams Fb, saying “its intent is to gather as a lot information as attainable” on its customers — Final month, a coalition of eight civil and human rights organizations penned an open letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook dinner concerning …
Apple defends its delayed IDFA modifications in iOS 14, and slams Fb, saying "its intent is to gather as a lot information as attainable" on its customers (Likelihood Miller/9to5Mac)
Likelihood Miller / 9to5Mac: