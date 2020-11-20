Apple declares Barbara Whye as its new head of inclusion and variety beginning in early 2021; Whye will arrive from an identical function at Intel (Michal Lev-Ram/Fortune)

Home Tech Apple declares Barbara Whye as its new head of inclusion and variety...

By
Olivia Blevins
-
5
0


Michal Lev-Ram / Fortune:

Apple declares Barbara Whye as its new head of inclusion and variety beginning in early 2021; Whye will arrive from an identical function at Intel  —  Apple has introduced a brand new vice chairman of inclusion and variety.  Barbara Whye, who has made a reputation for herself as Intel’s head of D&I, will be part of the iPhone-maker in early 2021.

