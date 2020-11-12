Anti-Copaganda: ‘Chicago PD’ Portrays Police as Racist, Corrupt

The eighth season of NBC’s Chicago P.D. started airing on November 11. From the start of the primary episode, titled “Preventing Ghosts,” it’s apparent that the groundwork is being laid for an ongoing battle between police reformists and people who wish to defend racist, corrupt cops.

Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), an African American within the Intelligence Unit of Chicago P.D., is focused by some fellow cops who’re indignant that final season he wrote up a report on a racist white cop’s capturing of a black man. The white cop ended up lifeless from the incident, too. Atwater’s report stated that the white cop stopped a black man with out simply trigger. So, the police who labored with the lifeless cop are decided to make Atwater pay for cracking the “Blue Wall” that claims cops do not snitch on one another.

A brick of heroin is planted in Atwater’s automobile by the revenge-seeking cops. Atwater finds the heroin, although, and disposes of it as an alternative of reporting it. He tells his accomplice, Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) that “Cops are nonetheless blue. I’m nonetheless black.”

On his method residence that night time, Atwater is pulled over by two cops – one black and one white. They inform him an nameless tip has been obtained about medication in his automobile. Clearly they’re those meant to hold out revenge towards him.

Speak Radio Present: She echoed the identical factor I’ve heard over and over: The George Floyd homicide was the tipping level. I agree. All of us noticed that white cop along with his knee on his neck. Plus all the opposite stuff occurring. Once more, the virus, the shutdown… Atwater: Hey, I am police. What’s up, man? Cop 1: You ran the cease signal. Atwater: What are you speaking about? Cop 1: Sir, you ran the cease signal. That is the explanation we pulled you over. Atwater: No, I did not run a cease signal. I assume y’all simply bored? Noticed a brother driving a good automobile, figured you pull his ass over, have some enjoyable? Cop 2: Hey, take it straightforward. My accomplice stated he noticed you run a cease signal. We had no concept for those who have been Black or white. Cop 1: Step out of the automobile. Atwater: Look, I am police. My title’s Kevin Atwater, badge quantity 52784. I work with the intelligence unit. Y’all can test no matter you need. Cop 1: I stated, step out of the automobile. Atwater: Nah, I am not stepping out of no rattling automobile, however I’ll present you my badge good and gradual. Okay, so y’all can–Okay, look, fellas, I am stepping out of the automobile. Cop 1: Shut the door. Atwater: I am shutting the door. My fingers are excessive. You see my star and my gun. If you happen to look in my left pocket, you will discover my id. Cop 2: He is telling the reality. He is the police, Ron. Cop 1: So what you a cop? I obtained an nameless tip {that a} man was promoting medication on this automobile. Atwater: What are you speaking about? Cop 1: The man bought a kilo of heroin to a unclean cop in a blue Dodge. Atwater: You with Nolan’s crew? Properly, search the automobile, Ron. Look wherever you need, however you ain’t gonna discover a rattling factor ‘trigger I already discovered the dope. It was within the trunk. Is that this actually what you wanna do, Black man?

In any case of that, as Atwater parks his automobile in entrance of his home, he’s ambushed by a bunch of males. He’s left overwhelmed on the street as they drive off.

This season appears as if it is going to be stuffed with messages about police reform and breaking the Blue Wall of safety police have for one another. There’s a new character who performs a deputy superintendent and delivers a speech to the press about police reform and the necessity for coaching on de-escalation strategies. That could be a message now we have heard for the reason that demise of George Floyd final summer season in addition to one that claims Hollywood has to change its depictions of police as the great guys. It appears like Chicago P.D. will likely be doing its half by portraying cops as corrupt and racist this season.

